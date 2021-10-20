Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.
Another wonderful week of weather. Lots of dust, but so nice out. I would like to thank all of the truck drivers who were hauling grain past our place over the weekend. I was out trying to clean up weeds around the barn and a lot of you would slow down coming by the place. That means a lot to us. The dirt just doesn’t taste as good as it did when we were kids!
There were 18 people that came to get flu shots today. Thanks to Jill Lewis with ELVHD for providing this service. We had a great day, we served 103 meals. Always good to see everyone. Good ole’ broasted chicken. Thanks to the ladies from Arbor Care Center for doing the toenail trims today. They kept you busy. Sorry for the delay in the ladies getting here. Wires get crossed. You know how that is.
We’re getting ready for the garage sale. Thanks to everyone who has been helping and to those of you that will be here for the sale helping out.
Friday, Nov. 12, we will have our veterans dinner. We missed out last year so we are back to support all of our veterans. If anyone would like to help cover the cost of the veterans' meals it would be greatly appreciated. I will have more info for you next week.
There will be no Tai Chi class until further notice. We will let you know.
Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll & coffee with us.
Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.