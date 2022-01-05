 Skip to main content
Chatt Center Weekly

Chatt Center Weekly

Happy New Year!

Hope all of you had a wonderful Christmas. It was great weather for it. I think we are in for some cold now, but it is January.

Still learning this new program for the computer and it is not fun. It’s new versus old and guess who’s winning... NOT ME. This is not a good combination and it really messes with my brain (at this point I believe that there is not much left).

Not a lot to report on this week. Things have been pretty quiet around here. I have to thank Carole Anderson, Jan Beedle, Deb Goebel and Bev Corbin for their help with the newsletter this month. They had to do double duty since I screwed the first draft up. Thank God they have patience with me. I appreciate all of your help and would be in trouble without it!

Remember that we are playing euchre now on Thursday afternoon at 12:30 p.m. If you know you are coming, give us a call so that we will have enough players. That way no one will have to go home and not get to play. Give it a try, it’s a fun game to play.

Take care and see you in the new year.

