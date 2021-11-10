Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.What a birthday party! Elvis was a big hit and everyone said they really enjoyed themselves. Jo and Kim even got to enjoy the show. Thanks to our plugged drain in the kitchen. Steve came to the rescue but, while he was working the girls got a well-deserved break. I thought Kim might be too tired to go back to work after all of the dancing, but she did.
Wednesday, Nov. 10, will be blood pressure checks and toenail trims starting at 11 a.m. Arbor Care is providing this service for you, so please thank them.
Friday, Nov. 12, at 6 p.m., we will be having our veterans dinner. If anyone would like to help cover the cost of the veterans meals, it would be greatly appreciated. We are honoring our veterans at this dinner but everyone is invited to show your support. We love to have more people here to honor them. Suggested cost for the meal is $9. Please call in your reservations by Monday, Nov. 8 if possible. We will be serving roast beef. We have had many of you show your support by donating to help with the veterans meals. We are so thankful for your thoughtfulness. You help make it a great night.
Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.
Memorials: Roger and Roanna Barger, Dottie Robertson, Beverly Corbin, Jan Beedle, and Morris and Bonnie Fleischman gave in memory of Don Magill.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.