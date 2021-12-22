Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope that you all got through the crazy weather without too much damage. We had some at the house but it could have been a lot worse. This week’s article is going to be short. We got a new computer last Friday and I’m still trying to find things and my articles are one of them. I never said that I was good on a computer and you will not ever hear that from me either . So it has been interesting this week. Good thing I can call and get help when I need it.
Not a lot going on around here this month. Everyone is getting ready for Christmas.
All of us here at the Chatt Center want to wish all of you a very merry Christmas and a happy new year! We will be closed Friday, Dec. 24 for Christmas and Friday, Dec. 31 for the new year holiday. If anyone that gets home deliveries would like to get an extra meal for the long weekend please let us know.
Thank you again to all of you for your support throughout the year. It’s always good to see everyone even if it is just once in awhile.
Memorials
Kenny and Kaye Kleen gave in memory of Don Magill.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.