Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope you are doing well. Not a lot going on lately. Same old paperwork. This is my job security! We are getting some people to stay and play cards on Wednesday at 1 p.m. The last two weeks we had pitch and euchre tables playing; was good to see Tina and Bill West again before they left for Texas. We have openings every afternoon except Tuesday (we have bingo). If anyone would like to set up a time to play cards you are more than welcome. Just call and give me a heads up, please.
A lot of you have been bringing in all kinds of produce and it is so good. Thank you to everyone for this. A lot of people may only take one tomato but that is one that they would not get to enjoy, if it wasn’t for your kindness and sharing. They really are enjoying the fresh produce. It will not go to waste here.
We are talking about having another ice cream fundraiser one of these days. Not sure when yet but I will let you all know ahead of time. Maybe September. We’ll see.
Thank you to Arbor Care Center for their toenail trims and blood pressure checks. We really appreciate your support in caring for our seniors.
We had a board meeting. This is one of the best boards to work with. They will listen to what is said and always come up with a solution that works for everyone. They make my job a lot easier and they will step in to help with things that I can’t get fixed or know how to fix on my own. Thank you to the Chatt Center Board, I appreciate all of you.