Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. More like fall every day, but what a nice fall we have had so far. We had our garage sale last week. We made about $350. Thank you to everyone who donated items and time to help us with the sale and to all of you who came in to check it out. We could not get it done without everyone’s help. You help in so many ways and I am very grateful for all of you.

It was really nice to have the Tekamah Class of 1951 be able to get together here last week for their class reunion. They got the chance to sit, visit and enjoy themselves, which is what it is all about. Congratulations to all of you. Seventy years is a long time. Thinking I still have a few years to go for that one. It was nice to meet everyone.

Monday, Nov. 1, will be our birthday Monday. We will have Elvis here to entertain. So get out your blue suede shoes and get ready to dance, or at least tap your feet. Lunch will be at 11:30 a.m., Elvis at 12:45 p.m., and cards following. Hope to see you here. It will be fun!

Friday, Nov. 12, we will have our Veterans dinner. If anyone would like to help cover the cost of the Veterans meals it would be greatly appreciated. I will have more info for you next week. Sorry, I know I said this last week. They have a meeting this Friday. To be continued!

Thank you to everyone who has been filling in while I was taking a few days of vacation. It is nice to have a little break. Thank you.

There will be no Tai Chi class until further notice. You are always welcome to come in on your own or with friends.

Remember, every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll and coffee with us.

Any questions, give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

