Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. It sure is beautiful weather. Can you believe that I still have petunias blooming, in Dec? I never would have believed it.
There is not a lot going on here at the center this month, but everyone is so busy getting ready for Christmas. I did see a lot of houses decorated for Christmas already, since it gets dark so early now. There are a lot of nice houses out there, you need to take a drive around and check them out.
With this nice weather it sure makes it nice to put up your decorations outside. Maybe I will even get mine out this weekend, not holding my breath. I want to thank Carole Anderson, Jan Beedle, Deb Goebel and Reta Meyer for helping to put up the Christmas decorations. And anyone else that has pitched in to help. We really appreciate all of you.
Remember every Thursday at 9:30, come and have a roll and coffee with us.
The pandemic is not over with. Please, please take care of yourselves. It seems like you have to do double duty because you need to take care of yourself and watch out for the other guy. If you are not comfortable at any time use your mask again. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Remember, we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs start at 11:00.
The exercise room is open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. You can reach me at 402-374-2570. If I am not able to answer, leave a message and I will get back to you.