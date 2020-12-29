Chatt Center weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you all had a wonderful Christmas! Now it is time to kick 2020 to the curb and welcome in 2021. I think I can speak for a lot of you in saying it’s about time! So many of you have helped in one way or another to get us through this year without too much of a problem. Yes, we have not been able to open; but we were still able to prepare meals and get them out to you. We have a great appreciation for those of you that have been doing home deliveries throughout this year, people who have donated food items and paper products, cleaning supplies and donating that extra for a meal. Everything adds up and your support is wonderful. So Thank You to everyone that has hung in there with us through this strange year and sure hope that it will be over soon. Thanks for your help Bev, you don’t know how it helped me out!
I’m very lucky to have Jo, Kim and Scot here to keep things going. They do a great job and we have fun doing it, (most of the time)! If you see them give them a big thank you, they deserve it. Jo is the one doing all the cookies lately so she needs a lot of praise for thinking of you and making them taste so good! Good help is hard to find and we are very blessed to have them here. HAPPY NEW YEAR EVERYONE!
When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way to much truck traffic out there.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.
Memorials: Reta Meyer gave in memory of Marian Larsen.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Community Center with your memorials.