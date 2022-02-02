Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone, hope you are all doing well.
Just a reminder, if we should close due to bad weather, the billboard out front will say “closed.” You can also listen to the West Point radio station (KITC 107.9 FM the Bull or 840 AM) for a closing announcement, check our Facebook page, or call the office (hoping I get the message changed to let you know we are closed). It will be wonderful if we don’t get any more bad weather, but this is Nebraska.
We had a great day yesterday; of course it was broasted chicken. We served 116 meals, so the girls and Ed stayed very busy. Thank you to everyone who came in and supported our center; we appreciate all of you.
On Monday the 14th (Valentine’s Day), we will have door prizes to celebrate the holiday. Come on in and enjoy the day with us; lunch begins at 11:30 a.m. If enough people are here, we can play some cards.
If anyone is interested in serving on the Board of Directors, there are three positions opening in April, when the current three-year term is up. Please give me a call for more information. To fill out a nominee profile, just stop by the Chatt Center. We have a great board here and are open to new ideas.
The center is looking for a volunteer or two to come in for about two hours a week on Tuesdays to call bingo; please give me a call at 402-374-2570 if interested. If you want to do just one week out of the month, that is fine. Bingo starts at 1:00 p.m. and is usually done by 2:30 p.m. You may also play if you like.
Take care everyone, thanks for all of your support!