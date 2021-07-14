Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I need to apologize to Linda Rogers for not telling her thank you. She came to our first birthday party since we opened and entertained everyone with dinner music. She did a great job and everyone enjoyed it very much. So thank you Linda for coming last minute to do this for us. We appreciate you very much.
Hope everyone had a great Fourth of July. We did not get a float in the parade this year, things just didn’t work out. But we will try to do it next year. I know Reta missed squirting everyone with the water gun. I missed throwing candy at everyone, I mean to everyone!!
We had a good crowd for our July birthday party. Wayne Miller was here to entertain us. He was enjoyed by all.
We are getting a few more people in to play cards but we could use some more. We are having bingo every Tuesday at 1 p.m., and Carter House is hosting it. All the ladies are having a good time so come in and try it. Toenail trim and blood pressure checks are on Wed., July 14. Please call so I can put you on the list for toenail trims. Arbor Care Center will be providing this service for you. A big thank you goes to them for this service.
Remember, we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal, please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here.
We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people again.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.