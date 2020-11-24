Hi everyone. Every day I hear about more people testing positive for the virus. It scares me that we are dealing with this and I don’t see an end for months. As of now, no one is allowed to come into the Center except employees. I cannot take the chance on one of us getting sick. Then we would have to close the center and no one would get meals. There are a lot of people who count on us to get a good meal right now so please help us stay safe. If you need anything I will come to your car and talk or you can call me. I will do whatever I can to help. I just ask that you do not come in the building.
I want to apologize for the problems on Nov. 10, when we did not make it into work. I had no lights and way too much ice. I tried to change the message on the phone to let everyone know that we were closed, it would not take the password. I tried to change the sign out front; I had no internet; called Big Brother for help it would not let him do it. I called the radio station to pass on the word that we were closed, did not ever hear it announced. So in other words I did not get the word to everyone that we were closed. I did make calls to a lot of the home delivery people to say we were not open, but I did not have everyone’s number. So I have taken a list of phone numbers home; got the phone working again to change the message. I hope we do not go through this again. What a day!
Happy Thanksgiving to everyone from Jo, Kim Scot and Debbie. I know it will be different this year, but enjoy it the best way you can to keep safe.
We will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday. If you would like an extra meal to have over the weekend let us know.
Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself. Pick up time are between and 11 and 11:30 a.m., on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.