Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope that you are enjoying the weather. So nice out. If I could only do my book work outside, I’d be a happy camper. A girl can dream can’t she?
We had a great turnout today, served 97 meals. So thank you to everyone who came in for our wonderful broasted chicken. Also thank you to Arbor Care Center for coming in to do the toenail trim and blood pressure checks. They are so thoughtful to do this service for our seniors.
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Jill Lewis with Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department will be here to talk to all of you about the shots that you can receive from them and more info about them. It will be around 12:30 when they will talk with you and answer your questions. So if you want to know about the booster, flu or other shots, please come in and join us for this up-to-date info. I know that a lot of you are asking about the shots, so here is your chance to find out.
We will be having a garage sale in October, but we are not sure of the date yet. So if you are ready to start cleaning out your closet, we will start taking donations the week of Sept. 20. Please no large furniture. If you are not sure if we would take an item or not, please give me a call before bringing it in. Thank you.
The pandemic is not over with. Please, please take care of yourselves. It seems like you have to do double duty because you need to take care of yourself and watch out for the other guy. If you are not comfortable at any time, use your mask again. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal, please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11:00.
I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one-way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here. Hope to get a barricade up to stop people from going the wrong way. STILL WAITING!!
The exercise room will be open on Mon, Wed. and Fri. to the public.
We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30 again. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people again.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can; 402-374-2570. If I am not able to answer, leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.