Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Well, my petunias bit the dust this week. They sure lasted longer than normal.
We are trying to get people into the center to play euchre again. We are going to try to do it on Thursday afternoon around 12:30 or 1 p.m. If you are interested or know of someone who would like to play, please give me a call. I have about six or so that are interested already. This is for everyone. Young, not so young, and those of you that don’t think you’re old enough yet! You know who you are! I know there are a lot of you out there that like to play euchre. Call 402-374-2570 if you want to play.
We had a nice birthday party with entertainment by Wayne Miller. We got to see a couple of new faces and some that have not been here for a long time. It’s always good to see everyone. We hope you all had a good time and happy birthday to everyone that was born in December.
The ladies have been working hard to get the center decorated, so thank you to them for their help. It really wouldn’t get done without all of you. Also, thank you to Ed Brenneis for getting our decorations up outside. It looks good everyone.
If anyone is looking to get your booster shot for COVID, ELVHD (right across the highway from us) has them available. You do not have to have an appointment, just be sure to take your insurance card and your COVID-19 vaccination card. Be sure to call for their hours before going.
The pandemic is not over with. Please, please take care of yourselves. It seems like you have to do double duty because you need to take care of yourself and watch out for the other guy. If you are not comfortable at any time use your mask again. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Remember, we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
The exercise room will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public.
Any questions at all please give me a call at 402-374-2570, I am here to help as much as I can. If I am not able to answer, leave a message and I will get back to you.