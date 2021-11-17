 Skip to main content
Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I would like to thank all of you that have been helping with the Veterans Dinner and to all of those individuals and the businesses that have donated to help provide meals for our veterans. Your thoughtfulness is wonderful for such a great cause. We owe a lot to these men and women and this is just a small way to show how much we appreciate them. We hope the weather will hold off so everyone can get here.

There is not too much going on, just getting ready for the winter ahead. It is almost here.

Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m. come and have a roll & coffee with us.

Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.

Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570, I am here to help. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

Memorials

Carole Anderson, Deb Goebel, Gene and Linda Hansen, Dave Dickinson and Karen McClusky and Reta Meyer gave in memory of Don Magill.

Giving in memory of Rose Jensen was Reta Meyer.

