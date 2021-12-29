 Skip to main content
Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope that you all had a wonderful Christmas.

I love Christmas, but I’m ready for it to be over by the time it gets here. It’s great to see all of your friends and family at the house. To watch the little ones open gifts is the best. The looks on their faces, good or bad, they are priceless. And of course we can’t forget all of the good food.

So then, we give thanks for all of the above and hold these moments close to you until you can all meet again. We wish everyone a happy and healthy new year from all of us here at the Chatt Center. See you in the New Year!

