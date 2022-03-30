Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. First I would like to thank Kindle and Grandpa Bowland for thinking of us here at the center by donating Girl Scout cookies to us. Everyone loves cookies around here, but Girl Scout cookies are the best! So thank you so much for your thoughtfulness and making some seniors very happy! Kindle was so sweet when she came in with Dad. Believe it or not, I sold Girl Scout cookies a few years ago; 50 cents a box, so what does that tell you. Good times.
We are in need of a new ice machine here at the center, so we’ll be doing some fundraisers to help us reach our goal. The first one is a raffle for three different quilts, one for three different winners. The raffle tickets can be picked up at the Chatt Center and are $1 each. Donations are welcome as well. We will also be having a potato bar on Sunday, April 10, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Hope to see you here, and thank you for supporting us.
The Tai Chi class will start up on Monday, April 4. The classes are on Monday and Thursday at 10:00 to 11:00. If you are interested, register by calling the Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department. Jill Lewis will be in charge again.
Anyone who is interested in volunteering to call bingo, give me a call. It really helps us out around here. Bingo is every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. for about two hours.
Tekamah Public Library Foundation will be hosting a speaker here at the Chatt Center on Thursday, April 7 at 7:00 p.m., and is open to the public. Omaha photographer Bekah Jerde will be talking about her story and working with Radio Talking Book Service, a service for Nebraskans who are blind or print impaired.
This year, the membership meeting and Volunteer Appreciation Day will be held together. We have not been able to show our appreciation for all our volunteers who help the center out so much, so it is time.
There are three board members whose terms end this year. Anyone that would like to serve on the board is more than welcome to apply. I have paperwork here to fill out, and if you have any questions, let me know. Each position is a three-year term, and the board meets the second Thursday of each month at 9:00 a.m. We have an excellent board; they are great to work with.
Take care and hope to see you at the center.