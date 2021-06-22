Chatt Center

Hi, everyone. OPEN, OPEN, OPEN! It will still be lunches five days a week for a while. We are still doing carry-outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal, please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry-out. Carry-outs will start at 11 a.m., and dining in will start at 11:30 a.m. I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one-way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Please watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt. We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. again. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll and visit. It has been so good to see everyone again.
Had a great day today; served 87 meals. Thank you to all of you that came by. Good ol’ broasted chicken day. Things are picking up around here. Still trying to get people in to play cards after lunch. Have had a few stay to play pitch. Anytime you would like to come in and play give us a call and we will try to get a game started. Bingo is on Friday at 12:45 p.m. On Tuesday, June 29, at 1 p.m., Carter Place in Blair wants to host a bingo party here. They will bring the prizes and treats. They are not allowed to do this at their facility yet. So mark your calendars to come in and play bingo. Get a chance to see your friends from there. On Wednesday, June 23, at 11 a.m., we will be having blood pressure checks and Toe Nail Trims. This will be sponsored by the Arbor Care Center. Please call ahead to sign up for the toe nail trim.
If anyone is interested in volunteering to help do a little cleaning and decorating here at the center for different events, let me know. I can always use some helping hands. Thank you to Linda Hansen for coming in to decorate our tree for Flag Day and the 4th of July. It looks good.
Any questions, call 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.