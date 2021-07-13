Chatterbox hosts kids camp

Just before the Fourth of July celebration, Chatterbox Brews hosted the Chatterbox Kids Camp. It was a learning experience designed by Chatterbox owner Cindy Chatt for the younger children in the area.
The camp had only one rule: Everybody has to try new things. The 16 young people that attended the camp adhered to the rule. Though sometimes it was more fun than others.
Over the four days of the educational adventure, the children played games, did arts and crafts, learned about agriculture and made various foods. At the end of the camp, the young people used their newfound skills to create a meal for their families. They took home with them the things they created, as well as a newfound appreciation of the culinary arts.
The group began its work on Monday by learning to make an appetizer. The food chosen was tostadas. The campers learned how to cut open an avocado, scoop out its contents and use it to make guacamole. They also had a brief period of instruction on the dairy products by Tekamah-Herman High School ag teacher Haley Zabel.
On Tuesday, the campers learned about herbs. The Chatterbox has an herb garden next to the outside dining patio. Chatt showed the young people and their teen camp counselors (i.e., Chatterbox employees) what the various herbs in the garden were and explained what they were used to make.
They got to taste basil, parsley, dill, sage, mint, thyme, and rosemary straight from the garden. Then, they went inside and used some of the herbs to make ranch dressing for the salad portion of the meal.
The campers got to make dessert next. Chatt and her employees said they did things in this order because eating dessert prior to the main course was a tradition with them.
“We like to cheat and eat dessert first,” she said.
In their case, dessert was homemade ice cream. They also enjoyed milkshakes made with this ice cream.
The main course for the meal was a homemade spaghetti-o dish with meatballs and sauce. This was served with all of the things the campers had learned to make and with fresh-baked bread. The campers made all of it while wearing tie-dye aprons they also made earlier.
Invitations were sent out in the form of personalized three inch by three inch canvas paintings the campers made themselves. The small canvasses represented Instagram posts.
Little did the campers know that not only were they having fun, but they learned about new things and established new skills. In so doing, they developed self-confidence in the accomplishment.
Still, it was the fun they remembered most. Camper Josie said making the foods and taking turns making the bread were her favorite things. Camper June said making the strawberry shake was the best activity. Camper Keegan liked the painting most, while Camper Georgia enjoyed making the tie-dye aprons. Camper Anna said trying all the food after making it was the best fun. Camper Makenna said she enjoyed learning about all the many herbs.
Even the counselors enjoyed themselves. Maggie Braniff said watching the campers trying out the various herbs and watching their reaction to the taste was fun for her. Jadyn Fleischman said having the campers tell her the rules her first day was funny. Kenzie Alexander said she enjoyed interacting with the kids, and Donnie Seeley said it was seeing the excitement the campers displayed when learning new things that she enjoyed the most.
Hopefully, the Chatterbox Kids Camp will become a regular summer event.