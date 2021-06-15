When weeding my asparagus bed after Memorial Day, I got several painful bites. At first I thought, “Guess it’s mosquito season,” but after the third attack, I spotted the culprit—a large fly. Now, I am not an entomologist and cannot guarantee my identification, but I think I was the target of a female black fly.
Female? Yes, after mating, blood is needed by the female for the development of eggs.
That attack prompted me into action. Solving problems without the use of dangerous chemicals is a priority of mine, hence the resurrection of our fly traps. From our shed, I extracted two clear, plastic gallon jars with their specially designed black lids. These lids allow flies to enter the jar, but confuse them on how to exit, resulting in a watery death for most. I added water until they were about two-thirds full, then moved on to the baiting.
Although we had been fishing a couple of times this spring, unfortunately, catching a fish has not been accomplished. You see, using fish heads is my preferred bait. Digging in one of my freezer baskets yielded four frozen fish heads. (Yes, I typically have a few fish heads frozen, not for eating, just baiting. I know—yuk!) In a previous year, I baited one trap with a fish head and the other with liquid commercial bait. I found that choosy flies choose fish heads in a ratio of about two to one. Sorry, Bomgaars.
Another advantage is slipping in a frozen head or two into the water-filled trap is less stinky. After screwing on the lid, I trekked to my hooks. These gallon bottles get slipped over free standing hooks used for bird feeders or hanging plants. It should also be noted that our house sits on an acre of ground (think half-block) at the edge of the village. These refillable, re-useable traps are carefully placed so a southerly breeze does not drift their stink into our house, nor our neighbors.
Last night, Jim noted that the two traps were needing to be emptied. That means in less than two weeks, I have captured over a gallon of flies. The little dears will travel over seven miles and there are two large cattle feedlots within that distance. I told him that I wasn’t dumping them until I had new bait. Think he’ll get the hint to make time for fishing soon?
Love livin’ in Craig.