Funeral services for Chuck Blankenbeckler held Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021 at First United Methodist Church in Blair. Graveside services followed in Tekamah Cemetery. Known professionally as Chuck Beckler, the 65-year-old Omaha man passed away Dec. 16, 2021.
Robert Charles was born Nov. 2, 1956, the son of Charles and Wanda Blankenbeckler. He was raised in Blair and graduated from Blair High School in 1975. Chuck then attended the University of Nebraska in Lincoln. After leaving college, Chuck followed his passion in music, playing in 17 different classic rock bands. In the late 1980s Chuck started Beckler Productions, which produced commercial jingles for advertising. Shortly after that, he started Studio 24, producing and recording local artists.
Chuck is survived by his special friend Gail Dunning, aunts Linda Caldwell and Lois (Tim) Van Boening; uncle RW “Bob” (Diane) Blankenbeckler, along with many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents Darious and Pearl Giles, Kenneth and Lora Blankenbeckler.
Memorials are suggested to the Open Door Mission in Omaha.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.