 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church Services

Church Services

praying hands-color

Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, March 6, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith; Sacrament service, prayer and testimony; Welcome and user, Andrew Sindt.

———––—

Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday services, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Presbyterian Church.

Wednesday, March 2, 6 p.m., supper; 7 p.m., Ash Wednesday service at Craig Presbyterian; no youth group.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., confirmation/youth group.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestream on Facebook also is available.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mike Sechler

821 E. Fulton Ave.

402-685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.

All other activities are suspended until further notice.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor Nathaniel King

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.com

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

402-456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship.

Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Dale Robbins

913-232-6011

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, March 2, 9 a.m., Ash Wednesday Mass.

Sunday, March 6, 10 a.m., Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Tuesday, March 1, 6:30 p.m., Mass; Altar society meeting.

Wednesday, March 2, 5:30 p.m., Ash Wednesday Mass for elementary grades and parishioners; 7 p.m., junior/senior high Mass.

Thursday, March 3, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Friday, March 4, 8:30 a.m., Mass; Stations of the Cross.

Saturday, March 5, 4:40 p.m., rosary; 5 p.m., Mass.

Sunday, March 6, 7:40 a.m., rosary; 8 a.m., Mass; Fellowship.

Tuesday, March 8, 8:30 a.m., Mass; 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., book study.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com

Sundays, 10:45 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com.

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Keith Magill
Community

Keith Magill

Memorial services for Keith Magill will be held Friday, Feb. 25th, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the Herman Legion Hall. A private burial will be held at…

Cody Brass
Community

Cody Brass

Private services are planned for Cody Brass. The Tekamah man passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Methodist Health System in Fremont after b…

Jill Maryott
Community

Jill Maryott

Memorial services for Jill Maryott were held Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at Decatur’s United Methodist Church. She passed away at the age of 47 a…

Daisy Stork
Community

Daisy Stork

Funeral services for Daisy Stork were held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at First Baptist Church in Tekamah. The 82-year-old Tekamah woman passed away…

Connie Jump
Community

Connie Jump

Funeral services for Connie Jump were held Feb. 15, 2022, at Decatur City Auditorium. Burial was in Hillcrest Cemetery in the village. He pass…

Doyle Huffman
Community

Doyle Huffman

Funeral Services for Doyle Huffman were Feb. 14, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, rural Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. He passed awa…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News