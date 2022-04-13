 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Church Services

cross in sunrise

Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, April 17, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Wolf; Easter service; Welcome and usher, Herk Ranney.

———––—

Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday services, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Alder Grove.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., confirmation/youth group.

Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.

Sunday, April 17, 8 a.m., Easter sunrise service; 9 a.m., fellowhip hour; 10 a.m., Easter service.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestream on Facebook also is available.

Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.

Friday, April 15, 6 p.m., Good Friday service.

Sunday, April 17, 9:30 a.m., Easter service.

———––—

First Lutheran Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mark Eldal

201 N. Davis Ave.

402-685-5764

Saturday worship service, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday worship service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:30 a.m.

Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.

Friday, April 15, Good Friday service.

Saturday, April 16, no services.

Sunday, April 17, 8:30 a.m., Easter service; 9:30 a.m., brunch; 10:30 a.m., Easter service.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mike Sechler

821 E. Fulton Ave.

402-685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

131 South 13th St, Tekamah

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor Nathaniel King

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

Friday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., Good Friday service.

Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Easter worship.

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.com

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

402-456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., Good Friday service.

Sunday, April 17, 10:45 a.m., Easter Sunday service, no Sunday school.

Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship.

Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Dale Robbins

913-232-6011

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

Sunday, April 17, 6:15 a.m., Easter sunrise service; 9:30 a.m., regular worship service.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, April 13, 9 a.m., Mass; Adoration.

Friday, April 15, 3 p.m., Good Friday service.

Sunday, April 17, 8 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Tuesday, April 12, 1 p.m., Bible study; 6:30 p.m., Mass; 7 p.m., Bible study; 7 p.m., Parish Communal Penance service.

Wednesday, April 13, 5-5:30 p.m., Reconciliation; 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education, Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. junior/senior high.

Thursday, April 14, 6-6:45 p.m., Reconciliation; 7 p.m., Holy Thursday Mass.

Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., Good Friday service.

Saturday, April 16, 8:30 p.m., Easter vigil Mass.

Sunday, April 17, 9:40 a.m., Rosary; 10 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass; Fellowship.

Tuesday, April 19, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Bible study.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com

Sundays, 10:45 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

Friday, April 15, 6 p.m., Good Friday service.

Sunday, April 17, 10:15 a.m., fellowship time; 10:45 a.m., Easter service.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.

Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.

Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m., Easter service.

