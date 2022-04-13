Church Services

Church of Jesus Christ
Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, April 17, 10:30 a.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Wolf; Easter service; Welcome and usher, Herk Ranney.
———––—
Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
Sunday services, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Alder Grove.
Wednesdays, 7 p.m., confirmation/youth group.
Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.
Sunday, April 17, 8 a.m., Easter sunrise service; 9 a.m., fellowhip hour; 10 a.m., Easter service.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
———––—
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Rex Rogers, Vicar
402-533-3816
Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestream on Facebook also is available.
Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.
Friday, April 15, 6 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 17, 9:30 a.m., Easter service.
———––—
First Lutheran Church
Oakland
Pastor, Mark Eldal
201 N. Davis Ave.
402-685-5764
Saturday worship service, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday worship service, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday school, 10:30 a.m.
Thursday, April 14, 7 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.
Friday, April 15, Good Friday service.
Saturday, April 16, no services.
Sunday, April 17, 8:30 a.m., Easter service; 9:30 a.m., brunch; 10:30 a.m., Easter service.
———––—
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
Pastor, Mike Sechler
821 E. Fulton Ave.
402-685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
———––—
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
131 South 13th St, Tekamah
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., Sunday school; 10:30 a.m., worship service; 6 p.m. Bible study and prayer.
Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., dinner; 6 p.m. Bible study.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor Nathaniel King
Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.
Friday, April 15, 6:30 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m., breakfast; 10:30 a.m., Easter worship.
———––—
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.
Thursday, April 14, Maundy Thursday service with Holy Communion.
Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
———––—
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
402-456-7514
Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 17, 10:45 a.m., Easter Sunday service, no Sunday school.
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship.
Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.
———––—
Riverside Baptist Church
Rev. Dale Robbins
913-232-6011
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.
Sunday, April 17, 6:15 a.m., Easter sunrise service; 9:30 a.m., regular worship service.
———––—
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, April 13, 9 a.m., Mass; Adoration.
Friday, April 15, 3 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 17, 8 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass.
———––—
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Tuesday, April 12, 1 p.m., Bible study; 6:30 p.m., Mass; 7 p.m., Bible study; 7 p.m., Parish Communal Penance service.
Wednesday, April 13, 5-5:30 p.m., Reconciliation; 5:15 p.m., elementary religious education, Stations of the Cross; 7 p.m. junior/senior high.
Thursday, April 14, 6-6:45 p.m., Reconciliation; 7 p.m., Holy Thursday Mass.
Friday, April 15, 7 p.m., Good Friday service.
Saturday, April 16, 8:30 p.m., Easter vigil Mass.
Sunday, April 17, 9:40 a.m., Rosary; 10 a.m., Easter Sunday Mass; Fellowship.
Tuesday, April 19, 1 p.m. and 7 p.m., Bible study.
———––—
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-800-7950
Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.
Services can be followed on Facebook.
———––—
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Church activity is suspended.
Services can be viewed on Facebook.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com
Sundays, 10:45 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.
Friday, April 15, 6 p.m., Good Friday service.
Sunday, April 17, 10:15 a.m., fellowship time; 10:45 a.m., Easter service.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@abbnebraska.com.
Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumcparish.org.
Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m., Maundy Thursday service.
Sunday, April 17, 9 a.m., Easter service.