Church Services

———––—
Church of Jesus Christ
Decatur Restoration Branch
Sunday, August 15, 12 p.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Dale Smith; Speaker, Everett Nelson; Welcome and usher, Andrew Sindt.
———––—
Craig-Alder Grove Parish
Rev. Gregg Gahan
Sunday services at 10 a.m., worship at Craig Presbyterian Church.
If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.
———––—
Emmanuel Lutheran Church
Tekamah
Rex Rogers, Vicar
402-533-3816
Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestream on Facebook also is available.
———––—
Evangelical Free Church
Oakland
821 E. Fulton Ave.
Pastor, Mike Sechler
(402) 685-6292
Handicap Accessible.
Sunday worship service 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.
If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.
———––—
Faith Family Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor John Hart
402-547-7294
To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.
Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.
All other activities are suspended until further notice.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Oakland
Pastor Curt Hineline
402-380-4316
Sunday service 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.
———––—
First Baptist Church
Tekamah
Pastor Nathaniel King
Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
First Presbyterian Church
Tekamah
Owen Derrick, Pastor
402-870-1718
402-374-2228
Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.
Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.
———––—
Herman Community Church
Herman
Doug Russell, Pastor
(402) 456-7514
Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Worship.
Tuesday: prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.
———––—
Riverside Baptist Church
Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.
———––—
Holy Family Catholic Church
Decatur
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Wednesday, August 11, 9 a.m., Mass.
Sunday, August 15, 8 a.m. Mass.
———––—
St. Patrick’s Catholic Church
Tekamah
Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor
Thursday, August 12, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Friday, August 13, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
Saturday, August 14, 4:40 p.m., Rosary; 5:00 p.m. Mass.
Sunday, August 15, 9:40 a.m., Rosary; 10:00 a.m. Mass; Fellowship.
Tuesday, August 17, 8:30 a.m., Mass.
———––—
Salem Covenant
Evangelical Church
Pastor Al Monson,
402-800-7950
Sunday worship 9:30 a.m.
Services can be followed on Facebook.
———––—
Trinity Lutheran Church
Decatur
Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor
Church activity is suspended.
Services can be viewed on Facebook.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Tekamah
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@
Sundays, 10:45 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumc.org.
———––—
United Methodist Church
Decatur
Rev. Michael McGregor
E-mail: tekamahumc@
Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumc.org.
———––—