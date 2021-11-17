 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Church Services

Church Services

Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, Nov. 21, 12 p.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Andrew Sindt; Speaker, Dale Wolf; Welcome and usher, Herk Ranney.

———––—

Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday services, 10 a.m., worship at Craig Alder Grove.

Wednesdays, 7 p.m., confirmation/youth group.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestream on Facebook also is available.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

Pastor, Mike Sechler

821 E. Fulton Ave.

402-685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service, 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.

All other activities are suspended until further notice.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service, 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor Nathaniel King

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

Coronavirus got you down? Remain in your car and join us in praying, singing, and the Word, completely safe and not in violation of “social distancing” rules.

JUST PULL UP & TUNE IN!

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.com

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

402-456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Sunday, 10:45 a.m., worship.

Tuesday, prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Rev. Dale Robbins

913-232-6011

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, Nov. 17, 9 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 10 a.m., Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, Nov. 17, RE Classes, 5:15 p.m., elementary classes; 7 p.m., jr./sr. high; 7 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 18, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Friday, Nov. 19, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Saturday, Nov. 20, 4:40 p.m., Rosary, 5 p.m., Mass.

Sunday, Nov. 21, 7:40 a.m., rosary, 8 a.m., Mass; fellowship.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship, 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com

Sundays, 10:45 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumc.org.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com.

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumc.org.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Kimberly Jackson
Community

Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in …

ELV has vaccine available
Community

ELV has vaccine available

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported Friday morning that 63 percent of the Burt County’s total population older than …

Linda Anderson
Community

Linda Anderson

Funeral services for Linda Anderson were held Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021 at Pelan Funeral Services in Lyons. Burial was in Lyons Cemetery. She passe…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News