Church Services

Church Services

———––—

Church of Jesus Christ

Decatur Restoration Branch

Sunday, August 8, 12 p.m., worship hour, all are welcome. Presiding, Everett Nelson; Speaker, Andrew Sindt; Welcome and usher, Herk Ranney.

———––—

Craig-Alder Grove Parish

Rev. Gregg Gahan

Sunday services at 10 a.m., worship at Craig Alder Grove.

If you know of pastoral care or visit needs, please contact Rev. Gahan 402-870-2738; Food Bank, contact Kathy Burghardt 402-317-8511.

———––—

Emmanuel Lutheran Church

Tekamah

Rex Rogers, Vicar

402-533-3816

Sunday services at 9:30 a.m. and fellowship at 10:30 a.m. with social distancing guidelines in effect. A livestreams on Facebook also is available.

———––—

Evangelical Free Church

Oakland

821 E. Fulton Ave.

Pastor, Mike Sechler

(402) 685-6292

Handicap Accessible.

Sunday worship service 10 a.m. Seating has been rearranged for social distancing.

If you need any help with food or just fellowship during this health crisis, please call us.

———––—

Faith Family Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor John Hart

402-547-7294

To stay within the 10-person limit, Sunday services are offered at 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Wednesdays, 5:30 p.m., Bible study.

All other activities are suspended until further notice.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Oakland

Pastor Curt Hineline

402-380-4316

Sunday service 10:45 a.m., with typical social distancing.

———––—

First Baptist Church

Tekamah

Pastor Nathaniel King

Sundays, 9 a.m., Bible study for all ages; 10 a.m., fellowship time; 10:30 a.m., worship.

Coronavirus got you down? Remain in your car and join us in praying, singing, and the Word, completely safe and not in violation of “social distancing” rules.

JUST PULL UP & TUNE IN!

———––—

First Presbyterian Church

Tekamah

Owen Derrick, Pastor

402-870-1718

402-374-2228

firstpresby@abbnebraska.com

www.tekamahpresbyterian.org

Sundays, 10 a.m.,worship.

Normal activities are welcome in the church. If anyone is in need of pastoral care, please don’t hesitate to call me.

———––—

Herman Community Church

Herman

Doug Russell, Pastor

(402) 456-7514

hccsecretary@gpcom.net

Sunday, 10:45 a.m., Worship.

Tuesday: prayer meeting, 7:30 p.m.

———––—

Riverside Baptist Church

Sunday, 9:30 a.m., worship.

———––—

Holy Family Catholic Church

Decatur

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Wednesday, August 11, 9 a.m., Mass.

Sunday, August 15, 8 a.m. Mass.

———––—

St. Patrick’s Catholic Church

Tekamah

Rev. Kevin Joyce, Pastor

www.stpatstekamah.com

Thursday, August 12, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Friday, August 13, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

Saturday, August 14, 4:40 p.m., Rosary; 5:00 p.m. Mass.

Sunday, August 15, 9:40 a.m., Rosary; 10:00 a.m. Mass; Fellowship.

Tuesday, August 17, 8:30 a.m., Mass.

———––—

Salem Covenant

Evangelical Church

Pastor Al Monson,

402-800-7950

Sunday worship 9:30 a.m.

Services can be followed on Facebook.

———––—

Trinity Lutheran Church

Decatur

Rev. Brion P. Tolzman, Pastor

Church activity is suspended.

Services can be viewed on Facebook.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Tekamah

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com

Sundays, 10:45 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumc.org.

———––—

United Methodist Church

Decatur

Rev. Michael McGregor

E-mail: tekamahumc@

abbnebraska.com.

Sundays, 9 a.m., worship. Video of the service is posted at Tekamahdecaturumc.org.

———––—

