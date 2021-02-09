Churches still ministering despite challenges of COVID pandemic

You might say Mother Nature underpromiseA church isn’t a building-it’s the people who congregate there.
But when people can’t get together, is it still a church? And how does the body meets it’s obligations?
Pastors at several local churches told the Plaindealer the COVID-19 pandemic brought congregations, and the community, closer together.
“The way that the churches and the businesses, and the whole community came together last spring and summer to provide meals to our children and families was a testament to me about the movement of the Spirit in our community and the world as well,” said Michael McGregor, pastor at United Methodist Church in Tekamah and Decatur. “Whether we are United Methodist, Lutherans, Baptist, Catholics, Presbyterians, Non-denominationalist, or non-church goers, we can come together and be God’s presence in the midst of calamity.”
Herman Commuity Church pastor Doug Russell, saw it more intimately. He said our country, our cities and our congregations are not immune to the coronavirus.
“Most of us now know someone who has survived or suffered the consequences of the virus, but what our church has discovered firsthand is the reality of Hebrews 10:23-25: Let us hold unswervingly to the hope we profess for he who promised is faithful. And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds. Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another-and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”
“We have seen our Lord Jesus Christ beautifully provide through the gracious financial giving of our congregation to allow us to exceed our expenses; victory over the virus for those in our congregation that battled the illness; and spiritual growth as well as numerical growth to our congregation.”
No one knew for sure what the immediate future held last March when churches were told they should close in order to meet the social distance requirements of the state’s first Directed Health Measures.
Fr. Kevin Joyce who pastors Tekamah’s St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur, said he received an e-mail on Monday, March 16, 2020, telling him to immediately stop the public celebration of all Catholic Masses. The same message was sent to all the pastors of all the Catholic churches in the Archdiocese of Omaha.
“We don’t have a ‘board of elders’ as in other Christian denominations,” Fr. Joyce said. “As a pastor in the Catholic Church I am expected to obey what the Catholic archbishop is asking.”
Rex Rogers, vicar at Tekamah’s Emmanuel Lutheran Church said closing was a local decision.
“After prayerful consideration, our Congregational Church Council made the decision to close because of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 15, 2020,” Rogers said.
After reopening in June, the church closed again in October during a local spike in cases and reopened again on Jan. 17.
“The decision making process was based upon our ELCA Nebraska Synod recommendations, the Elkhorn Logan Valley Health Department statistics and recommendations, conversions with our Tekamah Herman Decatur Community Church Council and finally with ongoing Congregational Church Council conversations,” Rogers said.
McGregor said his church wanted all the information it could get in making decisions to close.
“What we found was that detailed information was impossible to get,” McGregor said. “We could find out how many people in Burt County contracted the virus, how many were hospitalized, and how many had died, but couldn’t find any specifics as to what was happening in Tekamah, or Decatur.
“We had the COVID risk dial but what exactly that meant wasn’t always clear. So, we felt we were often operating in the dark. Add to that the constant misinformation being disseminated by social media and just gossip in general.”
McGregor said it became a matter of taking the information they could find and weighing the risk to the congregation, many of whom tended to be in the more “high risk” groupings, and decide if they could meet—using proper safety procedures like mask wearing and social distancing—and keep them safe.
Even then there were surprises, McGregor occasionally would learn that a person or family who were in church had contacted the virus.
“I remember after one of our last in-person worship services, I received calls from two people who had attended and was told that they had tested positive for COVID that night,” he said. “That scared me. Had they contacted it at church? Had they spread it at church?”
It soon became clear that the pandemic wouldn’t be a short-term thing. With churches being directed to close, it was time to get creative, and time to keep the faith.
At Tekamah’s First Baptist Church, Pastor Nathaniel King implemented a “Drive-In” church service, where parishioners could listen to the service on their car radios in the parking lot. The church still offers that option. They also held services outside when the weather allowed.
Another popular option was video church. But that meant a lot of equipment and a steep learning curve. Many churches chose to livestream services over social media platforms and record services on DVD for congregants who don’t have those options.
Fr. Joyce sent daily reflections via e-blast to his congregations and gave them on line resources so they could view other Catholic Masses on television or on the internet.
The Lutherans offered drive through communion, allowing members to stay in their car and have the sacrament administered to them in that environment.
Gradually, churches began to reopen. Herman Community Church has been open since May, implementing suggested social distancing measures.
Russell said the decision was arrived upon after much prayer by church leadership during the forced closure. “It brought us to the unanimous conclusion that HCC should operate by faith not fear; stay open and allow people to choose their own health safety precautions.”
Reopened since last June, Fr. Joyce said his churches even restarted their fellowship time in the social hall after Sunday morning Mass, including some snacks and refreshments.
But as the pandemic wears on, it takes another kind of toll, not just in terms of positive cases and lives lost, but the loss of human interaction.
“This pandemic has been hard for our congregation and membership, and continues to be, as many are still struggling with feeling isolated, somewhat depressed, and missing that time to gather face-to-face with family and friends,” Rogers said. “At the same, there were also positive aspects that have and continue to occur. The remote services have allowed the congregation, and family members out of town, to share in worship together. We have witnessed families spending more time together at home as a result of several activities being suspended. We have seen people reach out and stay in contact with others through e-mails, text messages and phone calls.”
The invisibility of the disease also plays a part in shaking a person’s resolve, despite their faith.
“Having ministered with families who had experienced it and having buried people in surrounding areas who died from COVID, I knew it was here but it was difficult to convince others,” McGregor said. “It has been difficult to see the pain of those who have lost loved ones, or who have been critically ill from COVID.”
As with nearly every business, being closed for several weeks also put a strain on church budgets. For example, McGregor said nearly 95 percent of his churches’ operating budgets come from Sunday morning offerings. No Sunday service means no offering, right?
Not exactly.
The pastors said their congregations continued to give, and for that, too, they are grateful.
Federal help also was available to them—the Paycheck Protection Program, for example. Under the PPP, a church is eligible to receive funds covering up to 2.5 times their average monthly payroll. The loan is forgivable if certain conditions are met.
Rogers said the PPP helped carry his church through some tough financial times. McGregor said his church got in on the second round of PPP, using it to help cover about three months of its budget.
“I have no qualms about using it,” he said. “It was meant for small businesses and the bottom line is that the church has to operate fiscally as a small business.”
But not everyone feels that way. Russell said that while the pandemic created a financial challenge for nearly everyone, citing lost jobs or diminished income, “as a church we are to be beholden to Almighty God, not the government.”
It is that faith that kept churches running, even if it meant finding new ways to function.
McGregor said one of the best things to come out fo the pandemic is the realization that the church is not a building where people meet at a specific time on a specific day.
“Rather, the church is a community of people who are bound together by their belief in God’s love and grace and that as much as we would like to be back to “normal,” no pandemic is going to break us apart, he said. “We will find new ways to be the church in the world.”