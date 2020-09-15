Tekamah City Council on Thursday night approved the budget for the 2020-21 fiscal year.
The budget calls for $506,953 in property taxes based on a tax levy of 60.8907 cents. That means the owner of $100,000 of property in the city will get a tax bill of $608.90 to help pay for city services.
The levy is complemented by property values coming in at over $83,256,000, a slight drop from a year ago. The general fund tax levy remains at 45 cents per $100 of valuation, which will raise $374,653 in tax receipts. The city also is seeking $132,300 in tax revenue to pay its bonded debt for the year.
The city’s tax asking shows a slight increase, up from the $462,319 sought a year ago.
In other business Sept. 10, the council:
—Passed with the emergency clause, an ordinance vacating parts of M Street, 14th Street and an alley in Block 106 to accommodate the construction of a realigned M Street as part of the school expansion project. The council also accepted a replat of the area which will be titled “Tekamah-Herman School Addition.
The measures are contingent upon the Nebraska Department of Transportation issuing permits allowing the street to be moved.
Those permits are expected this week, Carlson West Povandra architect Bob Soukup said Thursday night. CWP is the company overseeing the project.
Once the permits are erceived, the ordinance goes into effect 15 days later.
—Following a brief public hearing, approved a conditional use permit sought by Mike and Rob Olson. The permit allows construction of two 48-foot wide, 42-foot tall grain bins to be constructed in he South Industrial Tract.
City zoning ordinances consider grain bins and elevators as a conditional use in Industrial zones.
—Granted Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department a waiver of auditorium rental fees for proposed Tai Chi classes. The department wants to hold the classes, which are free to the public in the auditorium two days per week for 12 weeks.
—Directed City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft a resolution allowing the sale of certain pieces of excess city equipment. Expected to be included are the old Parks Department pickup, a former police car, a generator and two old mowers.
The plan is to seek sealed bids for each item.
—Approved City Clerk/Treasurer Karolyn McElroy’s participation in virtual training sessions offered by the Nebraska League of Municipalities.
Recent changes to state law require municipal treasurers to complete annual continuing education programs.