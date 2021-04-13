City cancels pool season

Extra costs help drive the push to begin new pool construction sooner
Tekamah’s municipal swimming pool will be closed again this summer.
On a 3-1 vote, Tekamah City Council decided on Thursday not to open the city pool for the season. The intent behind the decision is to use the extra time, and the $106,000 in the current budget for pool repairs and operations, get a jump on new construction—especially now that engineering reports show the need for a lift station to carry groundwater away from the pool area.
Engineering work for the new pool revealed the need for a lift station. Water Department head Tony Daugherty compared a lift station to a sump pump in a house. The same way groundwater can negatively impact a home’s foundation, groundwater at the pool damages the basin and the underground plumbing, helping cause the leaks that have plagued the pool for decades.
The council also turned down a $30,000 bid from Leak Investigators to seal the basin for the season. Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said the work would come without a warranty. Plus, it couldn’t start until after Memorial Day and would take roughly two weeks to complete under optimal conditions. Then the basin would have to be cleaned and painted—which could take another two weeks—before it could be filled and the water treated. City officials estimated it could be the Fourth of July before the pool could open and then it could only be open for six weeks.
Parks Commissioner Matt Cass cast the dissenting vote in the decisions to deny the repair bid and to close the pool. He also suggested the city check with other contractors to see if any could get the work done cheaper or sooner.
Cass said he understood the desire his colleagues have to make the best use of time and money, “but I’d like to exhaust every avenue. I want to be able to tell people we did the best we could.”
Deemer said two contractors were contacted and only Leak Investigators responded to the city’s request. He said engaging other contractors would have incurred a much higher cost to the city just to have the inspection done.
Additionally, Deemer said if no other contractor could be found, a delay in hiring Leak Investigators delays the date the company could start, potentially reducing the window of use for the pool.
Closing the pool also gives the potential lifeguards time to find employment elsewhere. City Clerk Karolyn McElroy told the council that half of the 14 lifeguards needed to staff the pool have applied, but only six of them were certified. The council also was told other applicants are interested, but they don’t want to put in the three days needed to become certified if the pool won’t open.
Deciding not to open the pool clears the way for construction of the new pool to begin sooner. The council is expecting bids to be let in May with construction to start yet this summer. If the timeline holds, the new pool will be ready for use next summer.
In another matter concerning the pool, the council approved amending its contract with Advanced Consulting and Engineering Services.
The addition includes money for site design, parking revisions, a groundwater discharge line and construction and post-construction phase services. In total, the changes add $4,500 to the contract, increasing it to $10,000
In other business April 8, the council:
—Agreed to seek a $195,000 bond to pay for repairs on Scott Ave. Part of the street had to be replaced earlier this spring after a water main break revealed large voids under the pavement.
The bond is expected to carry payments of $20,000 per year, an amount city officials say is payable without having to add to the tax levy.
The council also approved final payments to four vendors for their work on the project. Amounts include: Cass Plumbing, $3,831. 25; Devening Trucking, $2,912.88; Steve Harris Const., $110,221.58; and Rutjens Conts., $72,458.50.
—Following a public hearing, approved a lot split sought by Russell Wimer, Sr. for property his family owns along County Road 34 south of Tekamah. The council’s decision was needed because the site lies within the city’s one-mile zoning jurisdiction.
Wimer told the council he wants to divide the area into two tracts, giving one to his son and daughter-in-law where they intend to build a new home. Both tracts would have access to the county road.
Tekamah Planning Commission recommended the split be approved.
—Voted to direct City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft a resolution making 12th Street one way heading north between M and N streets and making the west side of the block a no-parking zone.
A neighborhood resident, Ginger Stahr, brought the proposal to the council. She said that since the construction of the school’s new bus barn has begun, several parking spots for students have been displaced. They end up parking on 12th, but in doing so, they inadvertently create a hazard for motorists, especially on heavily-travelled M St.
“There’s going to be an accident,” she said. “There hasn’t been one yet, but it’s been close.”
Police Chief Dan Jacobs suggested leaving 12th a two-way street, but ban parking on both sides of the street. Doing so, he said, would be more enforceable.
If a resolutions is ready for the council’s April 22 meeting, it would take effect immediately upon approval.
The measure is intended to be temporary, ending May 31. If similar conditions still exist when school begins again in the fall, the council will revisit the matter.
—Agreed to work with Master’s Hand owner Susie Robison in asking the State of Nebraska to lower the speed limit on Highway 75 south of Tekamah. City officials would like to see the speed zones reduced to 35 miles per hour to a point south of the Dollar General store and to 50 to a point south of County Road F.
Robison told the council that the 65 miles per hour zone in front of her shop is dangerous for her customers coming from the south.
—Approved an auditorium rental waiver for Tekamah-Herman Ball Association. The group used the auditorium April 3 for its annual fundraiser dinner and auction.