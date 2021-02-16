City council accepts preliminary pool designs

Decision on 2021 opening delayed until inspection completed
With temperatures hovering around zero and a hint of snow in the air, a swimming pool isn’t normally a top-of-mind consideration.
But it was for Tekamah City Council Thursday night.
The council has two main considerations: keeping the construction project for a new pool moving forward and determining if the current pool can be used this summer.
To the former, the council adopted a set of preliminary designs from Aquatic Designs, the company hired to shepherd the job. It also approved the recommended bid from TerraCon to provide soil sampling at the site.
Aquatic Design’s Kevin McElyea told the council that once the results are back from the samples, further design plans can be submitted to the State of Nebraska for approval. Once the state gives its blessing, the project can be let for bids. McElyea said his intention is to seek bids by early April.
Bid specifications also will include a start date.
That was the council’s other issue. The city pool was closed last summer by the state over COVID-19 concerns, but a pool season here was in jeopardy anyway because of what it might cost the city to repair enough to get it open for a season. Voters in November approved $3.5 million in bonds to build a new pool. Allowing its construction to start over the summer likely will mean a lower construction cost. It also means keeping the facility closed for a second summer.
That’s not where council member Matt Cass wants to go. He said the socially responsible thing to do is to open the pool for use this summer, if that’s possible.
But the council doesn’t know if that’s possible and won’t know until the facility can be inspected. The city has $40,000 earmarked for repairs to get the pool open this summer, but if repair costs exceed that figure, the pool won’t open.
To make the water more murky, any proposed staff members needs to get their certifications up to date. Those training sessions begin soon. But they’ll be in the past by the time a decision can be made on opening the pool.
To keep the option of a swim season viable, the council directed City Clerk Karolyn McElroy to begin advertising for a pool manager and lifeguards with the knowledge the pool may not open. As it routinely has done, the city will reimburse training costs for managers and guards—whether the pool opens this summer or not.
A decision on opening the pool for the summer will be made once weather conditions allow an inspection.
In other business Feb. 11, the council:
—Accepted the audit of the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, 2020, from its accountant, Ric Ortmeier.
The only recommendation coming from the audit, again, is to implement more separation of duties, the same recommendation that has been made for years.
Ortmeier told the council every small town in the state gets the same recommendation, “because you don’t have the manpower to accomplish it.”
—Appointed council member Kelly Adamson to serve as the city’s representative on a new county Emergency Incident Management Team.
Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa is creating the team in order to comply with the requirements of his office. Every community in the county, as well as a county-level representative, will serve on the team.
Adamson’s name was drawn at random after all four council members indicated a willingness to serve.
—Passed through the emergency clause Ordinance 1308 which extends the registrations for golf carts driven in the city. Registrations previously expired March 31. Under the ordinance, registrations now run on a calendar year, Jan. 1 through Dec. 31. Any current registrations are good through the end of the year.
A similar ordinance directed at all-terrain vehicle registrations is expected to be heard at the Feb. 25 council meeting.
—Adopted Resolution 2021-1 which allows an expedited review for property seeking tax increment financing. Seeking an expedited review limits TIF benefits for the developer to 10 years.
The resolution limits the developer to one redevelopment project. Any building targeted for redevelopment must be at least 60 years old. Limits also are in place for the assessed value of the project site upon completion.
Approved the appointments of Linda Hawley and Karen Grass to the Tekamah Housing Authority board of directors. Hawley will replace John Dale Yanke as the board’s tenant commissioner while Grass will replace Sylvia Rollins. Yanke and Rollins are stepping down due to health concerns. The two members begin their terms immediately. The terms expire in December.
The council also granted the housing authority an in-lieu-of tax waiver for 2021, 2022 and 2023. As it has done for many years, the money from the waivers will be funneled into repairs at The Village. The city is expected to take over ownership of the housing complex in 2028.