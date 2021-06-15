City council mulls water rate increase

Increase needed to make up $200K deficit
By the end of the summer, water users in Tekamah can expect to see the first rate increase in nearly a decade, and it won’t be the last.
Tekamah City Council on Thursday directed City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft an ordinance putting in place the first half of a two-tiered increase. The second half will come this time next year.
The increase is needed, city officials say, to make a $211,000 deficit in the water department.
A rate study done at the city’s behest by the Nebraska Rural Water Association showed the city lost $165,000 on the water side of the ledger and another $47,000 in sewer. Although group insurance rates are a factor, most of the loss comes from system projects and capital expenditures.
“It’s in the city’s interest to maintain our infrastructure,” Water Commissioner Jane Walford said. “You either pay on one side or pay on the other.”
Currently, the base rate for water is $7 per month, plus a $10 improvement fee, plus a graduated scale for water used which starts at $1.75 per 1,000 gallons up to 5,000; then $2 per 1,000 for the next 5,000.
The proposed plan would increase the base rate to $10.50 for approximately a year, then hike it again to $14 in the summer of 2022. Water usage fees would go from the graduated scale to a set rate of $2.50 for every 1,000 gallons consumed.
A household using up to 5,000 gallons of water, for example, would see their monthly bill go from $50.75 to $61 later this summer and increase to $67.50 in 2022.
As an enterprise fund, the water and sewer department must be self-sustaining. The increases are expected to provide nearly $200,000 in additional annual revenue.
Mayor Ron Grass touted the quality of the city’s facilities and said rates in Tekamah are remarkably cheap.
The study included water and sewer fees from two dozen Nebraska communities with populations between 1,000 and 2,000 people and who use metered water systems. The average price per 1,000 gallons was $2.10. The city’s proposed increase to $2.50 would keep it under several area communities, including Springfield, Oakland and Pender.
The average sewer fees per 1,000 gallons in the studied communities came in at $2.51. Tekamah currently charges $2 and is asking for an increase to $2.50.
Like any other ordinance, the one the council asked for must be read three times in public before it can be passed unless the council invokes the emergency clause and passes it upon first reading. It then takes effect 15 days later.
City Clerk Karolyn McElroy said if the ordinance is passed at the June 24 meeting it could be in place for the August billing cycle.
In other business June 10, the council:
—Following nearly an hour of discussion, rescinded a ruling by Tekamah Police Department listing Johnnie Bottger’s dog as potentially dangerous. He and more than a dozen supporters appeared Thursday night to appeal the ruling.
The ruling stemmed from a bite suffered by a neighbor’s adult daughter after she broke up rough play between her dog and Bottger’s in her parents’ yard.
During discussions Thursday, no one could conclusively say which dog bit the woman.
When asked about the consequences from the “potentially dangerous,” designation, Munderloh said there were none as long as there were no future incidents.
“But my dog will have a label,” Bottger said. “I don’t like labels.”
He said his dog has no history of aggressive behavior. He added that since the incident happened in March, his dog has been kept on a leash and he has erected a fence to enclose his back yard.
Of more concern to the council was what could happen if the declaration was overturned and another incident took place. They believed knowing of a potential problem and not acting could make the city vulnerable to a lawsuit.
Munderloh said discretionary decisions made by governing boards generally are excluded from tort liability, “but I can’t say 100 percent that the city wouldn’t be liable.”
Saying she believed upholding the ruling was the “best thing for the city,” Walford made a motion to uphold the designation. Her motion did not receive a second.
As a compromise, council member Kelly Adamson proposed rescinding the designation but monitoring the situation for three months. If there are no further incidents, no further action will be needed.
—Approved closing K St. in front of the Carson Civic Center and waived the auditorium rental fee for a Fourth of July pancake feed.
The feed, set for 8-10 a.m. on the Fourth, will be a fundraiser for the swimming pool project. Supporters say the more money that be privately raised cuts the amount needed from bonds.
The council also approved a rental waiver from Burt County Emergency Manager Andrew Donawa. He is planning an Emergency Medical Services symposium at the auditorium Aug. 27-29.
—Agreed to the hire of police officer Robert Rivera to fill an opening in the department. Rivera, who works for the Lyons Police Department, must first pass a state-required background investigation before he can be hired here, Police Chief Dan Jacobs said.
—Directed McElroy to put a reminder in the next water bill mailings that it is a violation of city code to blow grass clippings into the street.
—Following a brief closed session to discuss personnel, accepted the job evaluations, and approved the accompanying pay increase requests, for water department head Tony Daugherty and sanitation department employee Jeramy Surls.