Avenues being considered to channel funding to the fire association
You can’t say it was a ‘yes,’ but it certainly wasn’t a ‘no.’
Tekamah City Council on Thursday delayed a decision on a request for keno funds from Tekamah Rural Fire Board.
Rick Nunn, the fire board’s secretary-treasurer, approached the council to find out if funding was even a possibility. He said Tekamah Fire Association is needing in excess of $170,000 to replace protective gear for firemen that has reached the end of its useful life. Included on the list are bunker gear, boots, air packs and the system to fill them, as well as other items.
The sticking point is the fire board’s status as a government body. Board members are elected by district and the fire board has taxing authority. As such, City Attorney Matt Munderloh said he didn’t think the council could transfer keno money to another government body.
But that doesn’t mean keno money won’t end up helping the local fire department.
The possibility exists that the money could be transferred directly to Tekamah Fire Association.
Munderloh suggested the association prepare a list and submit a written request to the council.
That presentation is expected at the Oct. 8 city council meeting—near the end of Fire Prevention Week, which runs Oct. 4-10 this year.
An infusion of keno money won’t solve the entire problem, however. City officials said roughly $34,000 is in the keno account. Council member Kelly Adamson suggested additional funding could be available through the United States Department of Agriculture.
In other business Sept. 24, the council:
—Heard a preliminary proposal from Kira Boud about a possible new rural broadband option for rural residents.
Boud, the marketing manager for Stealth Broadband, said her company intends to step into the void that will be created when American Broadband ceases providing similar service.
She said the company currently is working with rural property owners to help augment its existing fiber optic network and its planned expansion.
She said an agreement with the city will be needed in order to use the city’s water tower as part of its broadcast network, similar to the agreement American Broadband has.
City attorney Matt Munderloh said any proposed rental agreement could be forwarded to him through the city office.
—Heard a report from Building Inspector John Manson regarding the interior inspection of main street buildings owned by Denny Clark.
Manson said he spent two and a half hours inside the building, reviewing them from top to bottom.
“I was surprised how good of shape it’s in,” Manson said.
He said he found no evidence of mold upstairs. Although the basement was damp it was getting plenty of ventilation. Manson also said he saw no evidence of a leaky roof and that the living space on the second floor also was in good condition.
The council had sought the inspection to allay concerns of city residents over the condition of the buildings.
The council also heard a report from Manson earlier in the evening. During his department head report, he stated that 101 building permits had been issued so far this year, bringing $13,913 in fees.
Council member Jane Walford also asked about the status of a review of the permitting process and the compilation of a guidance document for property owners and contractors.
Manson said a lot of research is going into the proposal.
“We’re looking at what other towns do and what might work for us,” he said. “It’s hard in a small town. You want to maintain friendships but there are rules that need to be followed.”
“I agree 100 percent,” Walford said. “That’s why a written procedure really helps us.
“If you need any help, reach out. I’m happy to help.”
—Approved a resolution allowing the sale of certain pieces of excess city equipment. Included are the old Parks Department pickup, a former police car, a generator and two old mowers.
Sealed bids will be accepted for each item until 4 p.m. on Oct. 21. Bids will be opened at the Oct. 22 council meeting but the council retains the right to reject any or all bids.
—Directed Munderloh to draft a resolution outlining the council’s priorities on how the money in the LB 840 fund should be spent. The money is generated by an extra half-cent of sales tax. Currently the additional tax is generating about $100,000 a year.
The council wants to see 75 percent sent to business attraction and retention activities and the other 25 percent spent on housing initiatives.
Council member Kelly Adamson stressed, however, that the percentages are more like suggestions than hard and fast rules.
“We have to be able to maintain some flexibility,” she said.
The council also heard the semiannual report from the LB 840 Citizens Advisory and Review Board.
Spokesman Amy Tobin said the committee had no concerns about any funding the council had approved.
“It’s difficult when it’s after the fact,” she said, “but it’s not our job to approve something or not. It’s yours.
“We’re more like the voice of the community.”