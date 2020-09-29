Tekamah Rural Fire Board is seeking keno funding from the City of Tekamah to help pay for updated protective equipment for Tekamah Volunteer Fire Department. During initial discussions with Tekamah City Council Thursday night, the fire board likely will have to work out a plan that sends keno dollars directly to Tekamah Fire Association. Among the items the department needs to replace are some bunker gear, air packs and the system to refill them, as well as other pieces of protective equipment that has reached the end of its useful life.