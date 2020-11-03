You just might get that street in front of your house fixed.
But you just might have to pay for it yourself. Tekamah City Council could consider implementing Street Improvement Districts, depending on the cost of repairs.
At its Oct. 22 meeting, the council held discussions on repairing part of 17th St. damaged by unusually heavy traffic when it was part of the detour during the West P St. construction project. The proposal would mill and overlay 17th from P St. to R. Three houses sit along that stretch. Three more are beyond the crest of the hill, but that area is not part of the proposal. 20th St., O and Q streets also saw damages during the detour, but they also are not being considered for immediate repairs.
Mayor Ron Grass said complaints by neighborhood residents led to the matter being placed on the agenda. He said he had no problem with the repairs, but he favors spending repair money on more heavily travelled streets.
“We have to work within the money we have,” he said.
What’s left of the pavement on that stretch of 17th is bordered on both sides by shallow drainage ditches. The blacktop surface is so battered that crushed rock has been used to hold the narrow roadway.
Although the street needs work, Grass told the Plaindealer last week that 17th isn’t the only street in town that needs attention.
“There are a lot of streets in a lot worse shape,” he said, “and there’s only so much tax money.”
He said he’d rather see repair money funneled toward streets that see higher traffic volumes. He cited M Street east of 13th, 15th St. in the southwest part of town and west O St,—which he said sees as much traffic as the highways through town—as more likely candidates.
Repairing 17th isn’t part of the city’s One- and Six-Year Street Plan filed earlier this year.
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer told the council mill-and-overlay work is considered maintenance and, therefore, isn’t listed on the plan. He added that the plan can be changed.
The One- and Six-Year Plan serves as the closest thing to a prioritized repair list. It is reviewed every year and filed with the state. The West P St. project has dominated the plan the last few years. The amount of federal assistance to repair streets damaged by the bomb cyclone in 2019 also had an impact on repair projects because the amount of available money was unknown when the 2020 plan was filed.
Council member Kelly Adamson said she placed the matter on the Oct. 22 agenda after speaking with a resident of 17th St. neighborhood. She said discussing the matter demonstrates the council is making a good faith effort to show citizens they are aware of the city’s problem streets and is taking steps to correct them.
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said he would seek cost estimates for the work on 17th.
“It’s great to look into and see what it costs,” council member Chad Zink said. “If it’s more than we want to pay, we can assess the property owners.”
He was referring to the creation of Street Improvement Districts, a method of paying for repairs by assessing the costs to adjoining property owners. The council would have to pass an ordinance defining the district’s boundaries.
Residents inside the district must give their approval to the creation of such a district.
Grass said he did not expect any further action on the matter until next spring.
In other business Oct. 22, the council:
—Agreed to review a $27,500 fee for the building permit for the expansion project at Tekamah-Herman Schools.
School Superintendent Dan Gross said his research showed other cities charging a minimal fee to another governmental body, if a fee is charged at all.
“We understand the city will incur some costs,” he said, “we just don’t understand why it’s $27,500.”
The fee for a building permit is based on the value of the project. The expansion project is estimated in the neighborhood of $12 million. It includes the cost to move a city street and move the utilities in the area.
Gross said much of the utility work had been done, but the permit was needed before street paving could begin and before work on the building addition could start. Those jobs were slated for an early November start in order to maintain the proposed construction timeline.
No new information had been received by late last week.
— Approved a rental agreement with Last Mile network Consulting Group. The company will house it’s wireless internet Internet equipment on the city’s water tower. Their service will replace that of American Broadband who is transitioning away from that service. A second provider, Stealth Broadband, also is considering a similar agreement.
—Approved a request for an auditorium rental waiver from the Burt County Plaindealer.
The newspaper sponsored the Veterans Honor Flights display at the auditorium Oct. 23-25.
—Approved through the emergency clause an ordinance creating a job description for the office of Building/Zoning Administrator.
The council also directed City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft a resolution requiring demolition permits.
—Agreed to reschedule the council meetings set for Nov. 26 and Dec. 24 to Nov. 24 and Dec. 22 respectively.