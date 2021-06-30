City of Tekamah seeks input on new Drinking Water Protection Plan

Tekamah’s water department is hosting an open house July 13 to take public input on a proposed Drinking Water Protection Management Plan and the actions necessary to implement it.
The open house is set for 6-7:30 p.m. at Tekamah City Auditorium. All members of the public and property owners in the City of Tekamah and its wellhead protection area are encouraged to attend the open house to learn more about the plan and offer public comment. Food and beverages will be provided.
The plan is being developed to identify voluntary actions to protect the groundwater within the city’s wellhead protection area from contamination. Input is being drawn from local stakeholders and property owners within the WHP area.
The plan’s ultimate goal, city officials said, is to work with partner agencies to identify preferred voluntary actions the city can lead, in partnership with the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District, to reverse nitrate contamination trends and maintain those contaminants to a minimum risk level.
The city also intends for the plan to educate, inform, and involve the public in strategies that help to achieve these goals, including actions such as the decommissioning of abandoned wells and conservation practices.
The city obtains its drinking water from five wells scattered throughout the community. With the help of the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy and the NRD, an updated map was created that expands the wellhead protection area, which represents the area on the surface that lies above the groundwater source to the city’s wells. This new map shows the areas that are most critical for protecting Tekamah’s drinking water supply source.
The city is also working with the NRD to install new well seals outside of the casings of municipal wells that are known to be most vulnerable to nitrate contamination. With funding from the Nebraska Environmental Trust, the city has been able to properly seal one working municipal well and decommission four other inoperable wells. Based upon the success in lower nitrate levels in the first well, the city now plans to reseal another operating municipal well and three other previously abandoned wells. Information on this process will be shared at the open house.
The plan is anticipated to be completed in late summer 2021 and will then be reviewed and approved by NDEE. The plan will also be reviewed by a 13-member stakeholder committee who is responsible for providing input to the planning process, serving as local contacts for residents to provide information, and selecting appropriate action steps that are aligned with the goals and purpose of the plan.
For more information, or to provide input, you can contact City Clerk Karolyn McElroy at 402-374-2521, or tekwater2@tekamah.net.