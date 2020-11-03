In the 5+ years I have been in this area, I have observed that the City of Tekamah has been on a spending spree with our taxpayer dollars. I became curious about the decision-making process for large capital expenditures by the city.
I retired from a 35-year career in finance with emphasis on return on investment, risk assessment, product development and related areas. I worked with Caterpillar, Medtronic, Hoffman Engineering and other lesser known companies.
To satisfy my curiosity, I requested expenditures information and decision rationale from the City. I received listings of expenditures for many recent large projects but no hint at the rationale for proceeding with the projects. I am using my financial analytical background to evaluate these large capital expenditures and offer my opinion.
For a poor small town, there seems to be a lot of taxpayer money available to be spent whether or not it can be justified as a critical need or a taxpayer benefit. We need to recognize that the City demographics cannot sustain the level of spending. Some relevant indicators include:
• Schools – Tekamah High School is rated in the bottom third of Nebraska school systems. Math and reading proficiencies are 28% and 38% respectively. 33% of the student population is economically disadvantaged.
• Housing – Property values are decreasing in a city environment with deferred maintenance of the infrastructure and sporadic enforcement of ordinances aimed at property appearance and maintenance.
• Income - The median income in Tekamah is 21.6% less than the US average and 17.6% less than the Nebraska average.
With these glaring demographic weaknesses, the taxpayer funded spending priorities of the City Officials are out of sync with the needs of the community. Some project examples include:
• Industrial Avenue - $534,364 – I assume that City Official hoped they could attract a large manufacturing entity to create jobs and help the overall economic well-being of the area. I deem it a bad decision based on the demographic issues noted above working against attracting such a business to Tekamah.
• City Auditorium - $1,280,778 less $237,800 of donations for a $1,042,978 net taxpayer burden – I do not understand why the City pursued this project with only $2,800 in donations from the citizenry and low community support. With annual rental revenue of less than $4,000, it will take many, many years to recover this cost. I would have scaled back the project to fit the $237,800 of donations received.
• West P Street - $587,624 plus the unknown cost to repair the nearby roads not built for heavy traffic that were damaged by detoured or lost driver traffic during the mismanaged two-year project. An example is North 17th St. which has been damaged to the point of being unsafe by daily lost drivers due to the poorly marked detour route.
• Tiger Bowl Purchase - $35,000 for the building/land plus the unknown cost of demolition and construction of a Community Center that the public clearly does not want (9 out of 208 responses per the Fall 2019 survey). This project does not make sense and it appears that only City Officials want a Community Center and not the citizenry.
These large expenditures are an onerous tax burden on the citizens with little tangible benefit for the citizens.
• Upcoming New Swimming Pool – This is a $3.8 million bonding decision. The 2020 Pool survey showed by a 2:1 margin that funding should be through private donations and community fundraisers instead of a bond issue.
In my view, the citizens prefer nuisance ordinance enforcement, property cleanup and infrastructure maintenance/improvement.
When can we expect plans from City Officials for these priorities?