City to consider adding a dog park

Proponents expect no cost to the city and self-policing users
A group of Tekamah citizens is hoping they aren’t barking up the wrong tree.
In person and by Zoom, representatives of the group pitched an idea to Tekamah City Council Thursday night. They would like permission to raise the money and do the work necessary to install a dog park somewhere in the city.
Attending by Zoom, Mandy Anderson said that while living in Omaha she saw many benefits to a dog park. She said because the city has a leash law, many dogs never have the opportunity to run free. A dog park also helps socialize dogs.
“A lot of people love dogs but can’t have one for whatever reason,” she said. “A dog park gives them a chance to interact with dogs, too.”
She said the group understands a dog park comes with many liabilities and said steps would be taken to reduce the city’s exposure.
She added that maintenance costs also will be kept low through volunteer efforts. She said dog park users are a self-policing bunch who want to keep the facilities they use open and in good shape.
Attending in person, Michael Hoeper said the concept is so new, an idea of a cost and any potential grant opportunities had not yet been compiled.
He assured the council that should a park come to fruition, it wouldn’t cost the city anything to build.
He said a total cost would depend on the final design and designs would not be developed without input from the city and from neighborhood residents.
Hoeper said because the idea is so new, it’s hard to gauge the number of possible users. A brief count from a Facebook posting showed 40-50 possible users, he said.
Council members said having a park also might encourage residents to register their dogs as required by city codes. Council member Gary Anderson said his daughter lives in a city that has a gated dog park. Residents who want to use the park must register their pets before being given the access code.
A park also would create volunteer and community service opportunities for individuals and groups.
But where to put it?
Hoeper suggested using a vacant area at the south end of Sierra Wilcox Park in the south end of the city.
Council members suggested the northeast corner of Memorial Park on the city’s north end. Council member Kelly Adamson said a dog park could be tied into the proposed trail system and help develop the area for a broader range of recreational use.
But not everyone is entirely on board.
Tim McCoyle, a former animal control officer who helped draft the city’s animal control ordinance, offered a written statement highlighting several pitfalls of a dog park. They included the likelihood of dog bites and attacks, the potential of disease spread and the eventual cost to taxpayers
In other business March 11, the council:
—Set the date for the annual Spring Clean-Up Day as April 10. In the event of inclement weather, April 24 will be used.
As before, yard waste can be dumped for free at the city’s West Transfer Station. Appliances can be dumped at the city’s cost, $15. Appliances containing freon do not need to be drained. All other prices remain in effect and the special day has no bearing on operations at the compactor station on the east side of town.
The west transfer site is about a mile west of the city on Highway 32 and a quarter-mile south on County Road 32.—Granted permission for Leak Investigators to inspect the city pool and provide a quote for repair costs. The work is the first step in determining if the pool can open this summer.
There is money in the current budget to make temporary repairs, but if the costs exceed the budgeted amount, council members have indicated they rather use the money to get a head start on construction.
The council also heard second reading of Ordinance 1311, the mechanism to issue not more than $3.8 million in bonds to pay for the new pool’s construction. City officials have said the bonds won’t be issued all at once. Rather, they will be issued as needed to make the best use of the money.
—Approved a bid from Kaser Excavating and Crushing to crush concrete chunks at the city’s West Transfer Station.
Street Superintendent Matt Deemer said the concrete would be crushed to two sizes. Larger chunks will be used to stabilize banks at the city’s sewage lagoons. Smaller chunks will be used a rock fill at repair sites around the city.
Deemer said following Thursday’s approval, a contract would be drafted. If approved within 30 days, crushing could start by June or July.
—Passed Resolution 2021-2, a measure to determine the amount of bonded indebtedness the city will incur to cover the cost of repairs to Scott Ave.
Deemer said the water line in the area has been stabilized, the voids under the street required much less fill than expected and a paving company was due in town March 12 to repave the street.
Deemer expected it would take about two weeks for the new concrete to cure.
The idea behind the bonds is to pay all of the city’s costs in repair work done along Scott Ave., including paying the private contractor who helped fix the water line in February. Original estimates for the total project came in at $600,000 in bonds, but because recent repair was not as extensive as anticipated, that true figure likely will be much less, city officials said.
—Approved a $10,150 grant in LB 840 funds to Three Rivers Housing Development Corp. to purchase the property at 901 L St. Three Rivers will build a new home on the site which is across the street from another lot it recently purchased. Council member Kelly Adamson, who is the executive director of Three Rivers, did not vote on the request. Adamson said construction at both sites is expected to start in April.