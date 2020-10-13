$170,000 needed to replace outdated equipment
This time, it was a ‘yes.’
Tekamah City Council on Thursday approved granting $15,000 in keno funds to Tekamah Fire Association.
Local fire officials are working to scrape together $170,000 to replace protective gear for firemen that has reached the end of its useful life. During the Sept. 24 council meeting, council members asked for a list of needed items and what those items cost.
Fire Chief Dan Allison had the list ready for last week’s meeting. On it are four complete sets of bunker gear, 12 pairs of boots and four helmets, totaling $14,745; 20 air packs and 40 bottles, costing $132,756 and a new compressor and cascade cylinder to fill them at a cost of $23,341.
Fire Association President Darren Lytle said the department right now only has enough equipment to fight a small structure fire. He added that another 15 sets of bunker gear will go out of date in the next couple of years.
“Any help we can get helps ensure the safety of our guys and our community,” Lytle said.
The Tekamah Rural Fire Board has taxing authority to help fund department operations, but the amount of tax money collected by the county is distributed to each of the county’s five fire boards.
Lytle said the fire board didn’t know of the department’s needs because they hadn’t been told. He said the fire board would be seeking additional funding from various sources, including the Unityed States Department of Agriculture and the Tekamah Community Foundation to help make up the difference. If necessary, he added, the board would seek financing from a local bank.
But because fire board has taxing authority, the council can’t give them the keno money. Allison said the fire board instructed the association to be the recipient of the funding.
In other business Oct. 8, the council:
—Set the city’s annual fall clean-up day on Oct. 24. Nov. 7 was chosen as a rain date.
On the day, yard waste can be dumped for free at the city’s west transfer station, located a mile and a half west of town on Highway 32 and a quarter-mile south on County Road 32.
Appliances can be disposed of at a reduced cost, all other prices remain in effect at the west site and at the compactor station on the east side of town.
—Approved a resolution establishing non-binding advisory guidelines for the administration of the city’s LB 840 economic development program.
Under the guidelines, 75 percent of the money will be spent on business development and the other 25 percent will be spent on housing initiatives.
Program funds are generated through a half a cent of additional sales tax on every taxable dollar spent in the city. Currently the additional tax is generating about $100,000 a year.
—Directed city personnel to proceed with the renovation of the west end of the Chatt Center for use as municipal offices.
The food pantry operated by Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Community Church Council was expected to move out of the space last weekend. City officials want to start renovations immediately. The work is expected to include painting, the installation of new flooring and installing cubicles to create offices for the various city departments.
—Accepted job performance reviews and approved the recommended pay increases for several city employees. They include: police officers Jake Horn, John Owens and Benny Noordhoek; Burt County museum Curator Bonnie Newell and Assistant Curator Jane Elske.
—Following a closed session to discuss personnel, made administrative changes to the building inspector’s position, including the addition of standard office hours.