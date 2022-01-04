City to seek credit line

Don’t you hate it when you have more month left than money?
Tekamah City Council feels that pinch, too. It happens occasionally that tax money and other city funding sources don’t arrive at the same time as the bills.
One of those times is now.
During its Dec. 23 meeting, the council discussed two ways to ease the strain. One is to establish a line of credit at a local bank. It could then access the line when needed and repay the bank when the funding arrives.
The other idea is to take advantage of money it already has, but is locked into other accounts. The money under the microscope is in money market accounts held by the water department.
While it wouldn’t have to worry about paying interest, it also would have to resist the urge to not repay the advance.
Mayor Ron Grass said he preferred the first option.
“It’ll cover us until the tax money comes in. We still haven’t repaid the other water transfer.”
But lines of credit can come with hefty interest rates. Council member Kelly Adamson said for the smaller amounts the city would need could more easily be covered by cashing out a money market certificate and replacing it later.
Water department head Tony Daugherty pointed out the optics of borrowing from water funds.
“Why use water department money?” he asked. “We just raised rates. How does that make us look?”
Council member Jane Wlaford, who oversees the water department also agreed with a line of credit.
“It’s too easy to not pay Tony back,” she said. “We will pay a bank back.”
The council voted to direct City Clerk Karolyn McElroy to pursue a line of credit. McElroy said a better idea of how much money the city will need immediately will be more clear at the council’s Jan. 13 meeting.
In other business Dec. 23, the council:
—Referred to the Planning Commission a request to review setbacks for grain bins in the Agriculture and Industrial zones.
The mayor said the request was a preview of a coming application for a conditional use permit from a local grain handler who wants to build another storage bin inside the city limits.
Current zoning requirements call for a 600-foot setback between a new grain storage facility and all existing residential and commercial zoning districts and are prohibited altogether in the Gateway Corridor Overlay District.
Grain bins are considered conditional uses in both the Industrial and Ag zones. As such, they are limited to 45 feet in height. The proposed structure is expected to exceed that limit as well.
Because the site in question neighbors a residential zone, council member Matt Cass asked about the implication for future residential development in the area.
“The adjacent property has a lot of potential for development,” he said. “Nobody may want to develop it with a grain dryer running next door.”
In order to change the zoning requirements, the Planning Commission would first need to hold a public hearing and then make a recommendation to the council. The council then would have to hold its own public hearing before making a decision.
—Heard second reading of Ordinance 1320. An annual move, the ordinance spells out salary ranges for city officials and employees for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
—Directed City Attorney Matt Munderloh to draft resolutions outlining the sale of excess property from the street department. The city plans to take sealed bids for a 1997 Ford F-250 pickup and an 8-foot Hiniken snow plow. A Bradco backhoe attachment with 9-, 12- and 18-inch buckets is expected to be entered at an area consignment auction later this spring.
—Directed the mayor to sign a quit claim deed conveying the south half of the recently vacated J Street to the adjacent property owners, Zach and Rebekah Frank.
Although platted, the area in question was never used as a public street and bisected part of the Frank’s property.
—Approved the mayor’s recommendations of council members Gary Anderson and Jane Walford to serve another one-year term on Tekamah Community Foundation’s board of directors.
Three names also were submitted to the mayor as candidates for openings on the Planning Commission. They are expected to be considered at the council’s Jan. 13 meeting.