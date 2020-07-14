A set of downtown buildings city officials think has a questionable health history may get an inspection whether the owner wants it or not.
During the July 9 Tekamah City Council meeting, council member Chad Zink introduced a motion directing City Attorney Matt Munderloh to pursue an interior inspection warrant against the property in Block 134 owned by Denny Clark.
Zink said the property has been a question mark for 30 years. He said he’s fielded numerous complaints from residents about the smell of mold and the condition of the interior. He said he was concerned that the structure is a health and safety hazard.
Zink said he’d like to start the process by politely asking Clark to allow an inspection.
“No,” Clark said.
That started a testy 10 minutes of discussion that centered on the need for an inspection and the city’s authority to order one.
Clark was accompanied by Jesse and Jill Harrod. Harrod was pursuing a business venture with Clark in the buildings before suffering a stroke late last fall. He asserted that part of the smell could be coming from a sewer backup from a next door business.
Clark said the building has always had a mildew smell because of how it was constructed.
Council member Jane Walford then asked why they would be reticent to have an inspection done if the building isn’t a hazard.
“Because it’s not your property,” Jill Harrod said.
“Here’s my thing,” Walford said, despite interruption, “I have to weigh your rights as an individual against the public’s safety. I don’t have enough information to do that.”
Mayor Ron Grass said Clark has complied with the exterior repair work the city ordered him to complete some years ago.
“I don’t see a need for (an inspection),” he said.
Grass speculated that should the process proceed through the courts and possibly end with a demolition order, it could cost the city as much as $150,000.
“That’s not where this is going,” Zink said. “But if it does and it needs to be torn down, it should be.”
Harrod said both Street Superintendent Matt Deemer, who once served as the city’s building inspector, and Water Department head Tony Daugherty both have been through the building, as has a fire inspector.
“But that’s not a city inspection,” Zink countered.
He then made his motion directing the city attorney to pursue the inspection warrant pursuant to city codes.
Further action on the matter is expected at the July 23 city council meeting.
In other business July 9, the council:
—Discussed the possibility of changing the backflow inspection requirements for homeowners who have underground sprinkler systems.
Daugherty said there are roughly 100 in the city and each needs inspected annually. He said the city can force compliance by turning off water service at noncompliant sites.
Council members want to see inspections completed for this year, then undertake a wider review of water department policies.
—Amended the purchase agreement with Ray and Cindy Graef for the former Tiger Bowl building to allow them 30 days to remove any personal property from the building. Closing was expected to take place last Friday, July 10.
It also voted to move the city office from the police station to the space currently occupied by the food pantry once the pantry moves to its new location.
Grass said he has assured the Tekamah-Herman-Decatur Church Community Council that the city will not force the food pantry to move before it is ready.
The council also voted to not purchase Judge Frank Barron’s former law office on Main Street.
—In separate measures, ratified decisions made by the council and Tekamah Planning Commission during videoconference meetings held between March 26 and June 25. The videoconferences were held under an executive order issued by Gov. Pete Ricketts in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. Under Nebraska’s open meeting laws, municipalities are prohibited from conducting meetings by videoconference. The governor’s executive order expired at the end of June.
McElroy said the Nebraska League of Municipalities was suggesting all communities who took advantage of the videoconferencing order to pass similar measures.
—Heard the second reading of an ordinance that would allow residents to keep chickens inside the city limits.
The proposal would require people who want to keep chickens to get a permit and follow a few regulations regarding the number of birds and how they are housed.
The ordinance has been specifically constructed to allow only chickens and not other types of poultry. It includes a $25 fee for the permit and a $25 fine for violating the ordinance.
The ordinance will have to receive another public readings before it can be adopted.
City Clerk Karolyn McElroy asked if people who already are keeping chickens, in violation of current city codes, will need to get a permit.
“Yes,” Walford said. “They shouldn’t have them now.”
—Accepted the job evaluations and allowed the recommended pay increases for Daugherty and Police Chief Dan Jacobs.