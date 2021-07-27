City vacates cornfield streets

9th and J among several in town platted but never used
Because of its topography, Tekamah has several platted streets and alleys that simply can’t be used.
Part of an east-west alley near 9th and J streets, for example, lies at the bottom of Tekamah Creek.
A property owner in the area sought relief from Tekamah City Council Thursday night. Deanna Gowen, personal representative of her father, Jim Tobin, Sr.’s estate, sought an ordinance vacating several streets and alleys in the neighborhood. She said the family would like to sell some land in the area, but can’t until the matter with the streets is resolved.
The council passed with the emergency clause Ordinance 1316 which vacates portions of 9th Street and J Street in blocks 138, 139, 142 and 143 on the city’s eastern edge. Passage with the emergency clause lets the ordinance take effect immediately.
Under the ordinance, the city does not keep title to any of the property. Instead, it will be split evenly with the adjacent landowners. The city will maintain any utility easements in the vacated areas.
A bend in the creek cuts off both 9th and J in the affected area. Most of the four blocks, especially south of J, has been farmed for decades. City Attorney Matt Munderloh, who drafted the ordinance, assured the council that none of the adjoining property owners would become landlocked by the change.
In other business July 22, the council:
—Heard first reading of a proposed ordinance that would allow a pay increase for city council members and the mayor.
Grass said he believes it to be the first increase in 16 years. For example, council president Gary Anderson has been on the council for 14 years and hasn’t seen a raise.
Currently, council members are paid $1,500 per year while the mayor is paid $3,000. Under the ordinance, their pay would increase to $2,500 and $5,000 respectively. If approved, the new pay schedule cannot take effect until after the 2022 elections.
As with any proposed ordinance, it must be read in public three times before it can be approved, unless passed with the emergency clause.
—Accepted the resignation of Tekamah Airport Authority board member Sam Titus and approved the mayor’s recommendation to appoint Ron Carson, Sr. to the vacancy.
Titus was elected to a six-year term last fall, picking up 18 votes as a write-in candidate. City Attorney Matt Munderloh said Thursday that Titus had not been an active member of the board.
“That was on my advice,” Munderloh said.
Two members of the airport authority board are employees of a company headquartered at the airport. Munderloh, who also serves as the airport authority’s legal counsel, said that because they are employees, not officers, there is no conflict of interest from a legal standpoint.
Council member Jane Walford said some very real conflicts had arisen recently and she doesn’t want to “add fuel to the fire” by appointing a partisan candidate.
Council members debated whether their job was to balance power on the airport authority board or simply to appoint a qualified candidate.
Carson is a licensed pilot, qualified to fly jet aircraft. Grass said he’s discussed the matter with authority board chairman Chuck Goll. “He’s fine with it.”
Carson will join Goll, Jean Neary, Brett Langley and Allen Soll on the board.
—Accepted the job evaluation and approved the recommended pay increase for Burt County Museum staff member Patty Wilson.