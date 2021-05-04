Civic, economic improvement efforts net awards

Efforts by main street businesses in Tekamah to improve the business and social climate of the city were recognized recently by Nebraska Main Street Network.
The group announced its Inspiring Excellence Award winners in a press release last week.
The TekamahWorks business incubator in the former Jack Bros. building was among three named Business of the Year. The honor was shared with The Cedar Room in North Platte, and Wayne’s Johnnie Byrd Brewing.
The Chatterbox in Tekamah received honorable mention status for its north patio improvement and public mural project.
The Tekamah-Herman school meal program tied for top honors in the COVID-19 Response and Recovery Project category. A collaboration between the school and its staff, the Chatterbox and the local food pantry, the project provided breakfast and lunch for Tekamah-Herman students from the time school was halted in March of 2020 through early June of that year. It tied with MainStreet of Fremont’s 4th Quarter Plan for top honors,
The “I Love Tekamah,” video presentation topped the Communications, Marketing and Image Development Project category.
Patty Olson was among three individuals cited as Volunteer of the Year. Olson shared the honor with the Downtown Association Board from North Platte, and Mike Powicki with Revitalize Wayne.
Other project categories include: Façade Improvement, Adaptive Re-use, Public Partner, Public Improvement and Commercial Interior Improvement.
“The work of Nebraska’s Main Street and Network member communities is impressive and is illustrated through the people and the projects that have been selected to receive these honors,” said Jeff Ray, chairman of the Nebraska Main Street Network Board of Directors. “This past year has been difficult for everyone involved in our local downtown revitalization programs and recognizing their dedication despite some pretty overwhelming challenges is an important part of recovery from the pandemic.”
The Nebraska Main Street Network provides opportunities and exclusive programming to support its member communities statewide. Communities in the Network have made a commitment to revitalization and downtown management using a comprehensive economic development strategy that has been used nationwide for more than 40 years.
Designated Main Street communities include: Beatrice, Falls City, Fremont, Grand Island and Wayne.
In addition to Tekamah, Network member communities include: Atkinson, Bassett, Dorchester, Geneva, Grant, Hastings, Kearney, Lexington, Minden, Neligh, North Platte, Papillion, Schuyler, Weeping Water and York.