Civil War vet, local pioneer, to be honored

Saturday ceremony for Burt County’s “Last Soldier”
Tekamah Cemetery has dozens of graves of Civil War veterans, nearly all of whom ventured west after the war. They came from places like Pennsylvania, Indiana, Illinois and Iowa—pioneers who helped settle the new community staked out by a company of New Yorkers in the years leading up to the war.
One of those pioneers will be honored Saturday.
The public is invited to attend a ceremony honoring Isaac Wood, believed to be the last Civil War veteran in Burt County. He passed away Sept. 6, 1944, at the age of 96.
The ceremony, conducted by the Sons of the Union Veterans of the Civil War, will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 10. Saturday’s ceremony is part of the Sons’ Last Soldier Project. During the half-hour ceremony, a special marker will be laid. The marker contains a QR code which, when scanned, will take a visitor to the Sons’ Web site where biographies and other information is available.
Sons of Union Veterans spokesman Norm Weber said a grave registration project undertaken in 1995 documented the graves of 2.8 million Civil War vets in the United States, 19,000 of them in Nebraska.
He said the organization is picking one from every county to serve as a Last Soldier.
“We don’t think we’ve found them all, but we’ve found enough to start,” Weber said.
Members of the organization will conduct the ceremony in full Civil War-era uniforms, dark blue and wool. A firing squad salute will be offered using period firearms. The local veterans organization has been invited to participate in the ceremony.
According to Weber, Wood may be more than Burt County’s last surviving Civil War vet, he may be one of the last 10 Civil War vets in the state.
Wood was born Aug. 29, 1848, in Stark County, Ohio. His family moved northwest, across the border to Morenci, Mich., when he was young. In September of 1864, during the height of the war, he went back to Ohio, lied about his age and enlisted in the Union army while barely 16 years old. He was assigned to Company G, 179th Ohio Volunteers.
The unit was organized at Camp Chase in Columbus, Ohio, and mustered in for one year of service on Sept. 29, 1864, under the command of Col. Harley H. Sage. The 179th saw action at the Battle of Nashville and other minor skirmishes before being mustered out of service June 18, 1865, at Nashville. The regiment lost a total of 80 enlisted men during service, all due to disease.
In 1873, he arrived in Burt County to farm in the Alder Grove area south of Craig. Wood married Mary Estella Filson on Feb. 6, 1875, and moved into Tekamah later that year. Together they had six children, including a son, L.G., whose daughter Helen married John Tobin. The ceremony is being held in conjunction with the Tobin family reunion.
After moving to Tekamah, Wood became a bricklayer, plasterer and carpenter. He is credited with building or helping to build many of Tekamah’s early business houses and residences.
He also became interested in community affairs. In 1881, he was an organizer and charter member of Tekamah’s Boomer Post, Grand Army of the Republic; a national organization of Civil War vets. Boomer Post outlasted posts started in Lyons in 1883 and Craig in 1889. Wood was the Tekamah post’s last surviving member.