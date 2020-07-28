They finally get their chance.
The Class of 2020 at Tekamah-Herman on Saturday gets to take part in the same spring ritual the previous 50 classes since consolidation got to experience—a graduation ceremony.
Postponed nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic, as might be expected, Saturday’s ceremony, set for 3 p.m. in the high school gym won’t look exactly like the others. Social distancing will still be the order of the day, even for the prospective grads. Attendance will be limited to four per family. School officials also plan to livestream the event.
Honored speakers for the afternoon are Rayna Hladky, Isabella Jetensky, Brooklyn Brenneis and Jadyn Fleischman. The speakers are the top academic performers from the senior class.
Among the prospective graduates are National Honor Society members Hladky, Brenneis, Fleischman, Anna Wakelhouse, Greta Lindberg, Jordan Derra and Bailey Blackford. They will wear the traditional the traditional off-white overlay with light blue emblems, signifying their membership in the organization.
In recognition of high academic standing, members of the senior class who obtain a grade-point average of 3.7 or higher will wear gold honor cords with their purple graduation robes.
Presidential Academic Excellence awards were previously presented to Blackford, Brenneis, Fleischman, Hladky, jetensky, Lindberg, Wakehouse and Maggie Braniff.
Brenneis, Jetensky, Hladky and Lindberg received all-East Husker Conference academic awards. Presented only to seniors, the honor signifies maintaining a 3.5 grade average, scoring at least a 23 on the ACT college entrance exam and taking part in at least two conference or Nebraska School Activities Association-recognized activities each school year.
Jetensky, Fleischman, Lindberg, Blackford and Brenneis all were named Academic All-State by the Nebraska School Activities Association. Lindberg was named three times; Brenneis, Jetensky and Fleischman each were named twice.
Hladky also was named a Believer and Achiever by the NSAA. Seniors who have a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.75 (on an unweighted 4.0 scale) and participate in NSAA sponsored activities are eligible for nomination by their school. A total of 48 students are selected statewide by the NSAA and the award’s sponsor: US Bank. Selection is based on scholastic achievement, activity participation, school and community involvement and citizenship.
Presentation of scholarships and awards will follow the addresses. Sarah Chatt, secretary-treasurer of the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation also will recognize foundation scholarships presented to past grads.
A senior memory slide show will be viewed before the graduates receive their diplomas from Board of Education president Mandyn Pruess.