Class of ‘21 celebrates satisfaction

The satisfaction that comes from a job well done was recognized by Tekamah-Herman’s Class of 2021.
“Work gives satisfaction,” a saying credited to Dutch diarist and Holocaust victim Anne Frank, was part of the class motto and the group had plenty to be satisfied about.
Valedictory speakers Cole Bottger, Dylan Chatt, Lucas Niewhoner and Garrison Potadle all referenced the satisfaction of completing high school, and admitting the work it took, to make it to their graduation day.
For example, Potadle—the day’s final speaker—offered his thanks to the teachers who had him in class this past school year.
“You forced me to learn even when I did everything in my power to resist doing so, which, to be honest, probably happened a little bit more frequently than it should have, so thank you,” the son of Kurt and Marti Potadle said. “Secondly, I’d like to thank the friends and family of any graduate for their constant support and encouragement to finish the seemingly never-ending struggle that was high school.”
He said the road to Saturday’s commencement exercises was neither easy nor simple, marked by a number of highs and lows. Among them, the low of preparing a research paper as a junior and the high of handing it in, which he recalled as “the first time I had smiled for 48 hours straight in my life, all because I had merely survived writing a paper.”
He also noted the high of being out of school for several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the low of realizing that he and many others had remembered practically nothing from the prior year’s lessons when they returned to school last fall.
“These, along with countless other experiences, are all pieces to a story that I would never change, never trade for anything else, for it’s these high and lows, ups and downs, victories and obstacles, that make life worth living and graduation worth striving toward,” he said.
Potadle was among the next-to-last class to experience their elementary education in the Herman building. He recalled as a junior high student transitioning to Tekamah, and a much larger building in which he had never set foot, he was late for his first class—earning him a tardy slip in his first few minutes of his first day.
“All I was thinking to myself was, ‘Man, I cannot wait to get out of this place.’ Looking back, I realize that this was the first of many times that I would be dead wrong in this school,” he said. “As I stand here today, it seems that the last thing I want to do is leave behind the friendships I’ve built and the laughs I’ve shared inside these halls.
“However, this is not the end of the book; rather, it is merely the beginning of a new chapter, prompting our class to look towards the future, work hard at whatever goals we have set, make the mistakes that will shape us into better people, and achieve the great potential that we all have within us—for now is the youngest we’ll ever be and the oldest we’ve ever been.”
Niewohner, the son of Scott and Michelle Niewohner, also started his Tekamah-Herman career at the Herman Center. He thanked that staff, Janelle Ray, Pam O’Mara and Sarah Smith for helping shape he and his classmates for the people they are today.
“I think the saddest part about graduating isn’t leaving this school, but the fact that after we leave there will only be only one year of students (left) before no one at Tekamah-Herman High will have had a full ... Herman Elementary education,” he said. “Those were the days.”
He recalled the days when a teacher would let them play educational games on the computer in the corner.
“That old thing was a tank by modern standards, but to us, it was a portal to CoolMath4Kids.com and a lifetime of happiness,” he said.
He said one of those games, he called it ‘Title for Sale’ stuck in his head recently as an analogy for life. The game involved paying for everything you did, including using the money the game gives you in order to buy the ‘Start’ button.
“This little initial investment is like what our parents put into us, paying for our food, housing, and dedicating an awful lot of time into getting us to behave,” he said. “But how about the time and energies we dedicated into ourselves? Sure, we had no money, but it’s inspiring— at least to me—to think about how much work, time and other non-material fees we all put into ourselves to become ‘us.’
“The point is, we’ve all given greatly of ourselves over these last few years, and now, we’ve all become something quite impressive.”
While he admitted comparing real life to a first-generation computer game for children may not be the most elegant comparison, but he also said the game they all played “on a decades-old computer in elementary school did contain a lesson or two about life and earning your way to a better place within it.
“Given time, you could use your time and energy to get super far in that game about buying everything, earning enough to beat super-hard bosses, and eventually beat the game,” he said. “While there is no beating the game in real life, I find it super exciting to think that all of us—every one of us—has an entire life ahead of us. Just like in that game, we all have the capacity to go so far.”
Bottger, who led off the afternoon’s speeches, advised the assembled crowd that his speech wouldn’t be as sophisticated as the ones that would follow, “but here’s what I got.”
The son of Johnnie and Bridgit Bottger admitted he struggled to come up with an introduction and heeded his dad’s advice to not start his speech like every other.
“That leads to why I’m up here today,” he said. “ My parents have really helped form me into the person I am today.”
Embarrassed by the fact that his mom still does his laundry, Bottger admitted he still has a lot to learn when he leaves home in the fall.
“I’d actually like to thank the teachers for doing whatever it took to prepare us for our future,” he said. “It has been a short 12 years at THS, full of hard work and many memories. Therefore, I’d like to congratulate the Class of 2021 in their achievements and so much more.”
Chatt the son of Rob and Sarah Chatt, also thanks his parents and the school staff.
“You guys have helped us a lot whether we realize it or not,” he said. “I also want to thank the rest of my class for making school a little more bearable. It has been a long 13 years, but we have finally made it out of here.”
He said school provided not just the basics of education, like reading and writing, but also lessons about life.
“We came here as preschoolers with no clue why we were supposed to learn all these things, and I’m still not sure everyone knows why they came to this place five times a week for 13 years, but we did,” Chatt said. ”We kept with it and became graduates so we can take the next step in our lives. I think all of us here are ready to move on and face the future.
“We will all face obstacles, but we will overcome them because of everything we learned in school and out of school.”
Scholarships and awards were presented by Tekamah-Herman High School Principal Tom Borders and Guidance Counselor Nishja Nuss. Collectively, the Class of 2021 qualified for over $300,000 in scholarships to several institutions of higher learning in several states. During Saturday’s commencement, the Tekamah-Herman Community Schools Foundation provided 128 scholarships, totaling over $185,000, to graduates and past grads.
Foundation treasurer Sarah Chatt told the assembled crowd that the foundation has now provided over $2 million in scholarships and capital improvements for the school since the foundation began in 1993. In the past year, three new scholarships were started and the foundation provided 10 classroom grants providing a variety of items ranging from musical instruments, pottery wheels for the art department, embroidery software, “and literally trout to raise in a classroom.”
She said 95 percent of the foundation’s funding has come from alumni as a way to pay back what the school and the foundation have done to positively impact their lives. Because of the generosity of its donors, the foundation is able to assist the school in ways many other districts do not enjoy.
“Many schools rely on books, repetition and exams,” she said. “Classroom grants let teachers expand learning styles. Students learn differently. Using different styles allows all of them to be their best.”
Following a senior memory slide show, diplomas were conferred by Superintendent Dan Gross and Board of Education president Mandyn Pruess.