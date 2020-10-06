Memorial graveside services for Cleo Frances McCleerey were held Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Lyons Cemetery in Lyons, Neb. She passed away at Oakland Heights in Oakland, Neb, on Sept. 25, 2020. She was 88.
Cleo Frances McCleerey was born to Leonard “Bud” and Marian (Sherman) Myers in Lyons on June 8, 1932.
Cleo graduated from Lyons High School in 1950. On Dec. 28, 1952, she married Curtis Duane McCleerey at First Methodist Church in Fremont, Neb. Duane served in the Air Force, which took them to Wichita, Kan., to live during their first years together. When they moved back to the area, they farmed southeast of Lyons and later, moved to their home in Lyons where Cleo resided until her recent move to Oakland Heights.
During her lifetime, Cleo worked as a secretary at several businesses, including Bankers Life & Casualty in Chicago, Ill., Hormel in Fremont, Kenneth Nelson, Attorney in Oakland, the Lyons Creamery and the brush factory, both located in Lyons. She also enjoyed working side-by-side with her husband on their farm. Cleo was a life-long member of the Lyons Memorial United Methodist Church.
Cleo was preceded in death by her husband; her parents and her sister, Dr. Marilyn Myers-Motzkus; a brother-in-law, Rowland Leon McCleerey and sister-in-law, Beth E. Graham.
She is survived by her cousins, Laurene Appleby, Terri Nelsen and Dennis Turen; her loving caregiver, Kellene Storm; a sister-in-law, Patricia Anderson; several nieces, nephews, cousins and many special friends.
Memorials are suggested to Memorial United Methodist Church, Lyons
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.