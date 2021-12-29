 Skip to main content
A celebration of the life of Cliff Morrow will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in the north gym at Tekamah-Herman High School. A luncheon will follow the service. A private family burial will be held in Tekamah Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 24, 2021, at CHI Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha surrounded by family after a short battle with cancer. He was 71.

Clifford Leo was born to Arthur and Dorthula Morrow on Jan. 29, 1950, in Omaha, the youngest of the couple’s seven children. Raised on the family farm southeast of Tekamah, he graduated from Tekamah High School with the Class of 1968.

During his first semester at the University of Nebraska School of Technical Agriculture (now the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture) in Curtis, he met the love of his life, Marilyn Fentress. They were married Sept. 26, 1971, and raised three kids of their own on the same farm.

Morrow held a number of leadership positions at First Baptist Church in Tekamah, in the local Masonic Lodge and would have finished his fifth term on the Burt County Board of Supervisors at the end of 2022.

Morrow was preceded in death by his infant brother, George Morrow, his parents, and his sister Mary Lou Larsen.

Survivors include his wife, Marilyn of Tekamah; his sons: Daniel and Thomas (Stephanie) Morrow of Lincoln; his daughter, Juli Morrow of Tekamah (special friend Brad Wrich of Blair); siblings: Francis (Robbie) Morrow of Des Moines, Ruth (Wally) Loerch of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Clark (Norma) Morrow of Omaha, Ed (Diana Scott) Morrow of Tekamah, Les (Jean) Morrow of Ruidoso, New Mexico; and his 12 grandchildren.

Memorials are suggested to Creighton University for cancer research; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Shriner’s Hospitals for Children, Tekamah Fire and Rescue, Wounded Warrior Project, Tekamah’s First Baptist Church or donating blood at your local blood bank.

Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.

