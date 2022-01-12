Graveside services for Clyde Johnson were held Jan. 7, 2022 at Swaburg Baptist Cemetery. He passed away Dec. 31, 2021 at Crowell Home in Blair following a long battle with lung cancer.
Clyde Raymond was born to Verlon and LaVern (Schultz) Johnson at West Point Hospital in West Point on April 12, 1952. Clyde lived on a homestead located on the Burt County and Cuming County lines. While living on the farm, he loved helping his father with chores and farming the ground. He attended District 40 School for kindergarten through fifth grade, Rock School for sixth through eighth grade and Oakland-Craig High School through eleventh grade.
Upon leaving school, Clyde began working at Burlington Railroad. He worked there until May of 1973. He met his wife Joyce Chambliess and was married to her on October 14, 1973. He began a new job at Farmers Pride Cooperative in Oakland. They made their home in Uehling, Nebraska.
Clyde joined the Uehling Fire and Rescue and took classes in firemanship. He was a member of the Uehling Congregational Church.
Joyce and Clyde moved to Oakland, and he joined Oakland Fire and Rescue where he took the EMT class for the rescue squad. They became members of First Evangelical Free Church in Oakland. Clyde began work at Holmquist Grain and Lumber where he worked for 17 years.
Clyde went on to work at IBP meat plant in West Point where he worked until it closed. He then worked at Valmont Coating and later Nutrition Specialties. He and Joyce had a licensed daycare and fostered children in their home.
He was preceded in death by his parents; second loving mom and dad, Lorena and Robert Nelson; daughter, Carrie Marie; aunts, uncles, cousins.
He is survived by his wife, Joyce; children: Amy Hurst, Hannah (Gary) Hasting, Jason (Bonnie) Johnson, Tyler Johnson; grandchildren; special friends, Mackenzie and Keri Chamberlain.
Memorials are suggested to Memorial Community Hospital in Blair.
Pelan Funeral Services was in charge of the arrangements.