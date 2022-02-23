Private services are planned for Cody Brass. The Tekamah man passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Methodist Health System in Fremont after battling a lifelong renal disease. He was 34.
Cody John was born to Bill and Skeeter (Appleton) Brass June 10, 1987, in Iowa City, Iowa. He grew up on a farm in Iowa and moved to North Carolina until he was 13. He then moved to Tekamah where he graduated from Tekamah-Herman High School.
Cody never married. He lived with his close friends and his mother in his adulthood. He lived with his sister and her family for the last year.
He worked at Pheasant Bonanza Hunt Club on and off for 10 years. There he guided hunts, cleaned birds and helped with whatever he could. He also hauled scrap metal and cars.
Cody’s main pride and joy was his dog, Fudge. He also loved spending time with family and being a kid with his niece and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Cody is survived by his sister, Amanda (Justin) Mossberger; niece, Joslyn; nephews, Austin, Jayden and Avery.
Memorials may be directed to the family for later designation.
Pelan Funeral Services is in charge of the arrangements.