Taking the back roads home from Herman yesterday (after scouring the countryside and towns for canning supplies), toodling by the Hollis’, Mathiesens’, Hightrees’ lovely homesteads, I met a school bus taking sweet students home following a full day of school. And, “yeah for a full day!”
The gold color of that bus with the sun’s rays bouncing off of it in the mid afternoon reminded me of the sunflowers that are now blooming along the roadsides and in the corners around our home (we believe in feeding the bees and the birds). Those bright flowers then circled me back in memory to the school pencils, number-2’s to be exact, that filled the tray in my little flip top desk in elementary school. My, how one color can repeat itself and evoke so many cherished memories in a short drive home—divinely.
But it did stop there— this color recollection—because the next thing that popped into my head before reaching my country lane was the glow of a bright pink color, a repetitious pink that I had been seeing in several posts on Facebook all during the day. Pictures of wonderful kids wearing “Tough Guys Wear Pink” printed on t-shirts that were worn on the first day of school at Tekamah-Herman in loving memory of Cooper Jarzynka (it was one of his “Cooperisms” I’ve come to understand) flooded pages and touched hearts.
Such a lovely way to “bring him with” through those doors of our beloved school. That one color will most likely repeat itself throughout the upcoming years evoking many cherished memories along with his “Cooperisms” that will live on forever—divinely