Come for coffee!

Everyone at Burt County Museum is earnestly preparing for Coffee on the Porch, scheduled for Saturday, May 29, 9 to 11:30 a.m. The museum also will be open from 1 to 4. The coffee and muffins will be served on the porch this year. The Houston house will be open for tours of the alumni displays, and folks are welcome to sit at the dining room table and look at high school annuals. Face masks are optional.
There will be no alumni banquet. The only class get-together we are aware of is the class of 1961. We expect to see some of them for coffee.
The Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo is Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. We have a Hoot Gibson display also.
As we are putting museum displays away, the Logan Valley Quilters guild will bring an array of quilts and quilted items for display in both houses, and we have a surprise in the schoolhouse. We are excited, folks! Opening day for quilts is Saturday morning, June 12, at 10 o’clock. We will close at 4 p.m. that day.
The quilts will remain on display through Tuesday, Sept. 14, during regular hours: Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays, 1 to 5 p.m.
Memorials Received – Giving in memory of Eadie Gibbs were Chuck and Nora Goll and Dee Bottger. William and Kay Phinney of Sandy Springs, Ga., gave in memory of Bill Cornish. Kimberley Knox of Greenbelt, Md., gave in memory of Howard and Tillie Feelhaver and Beryl and Beulah Knox. Steve and Jaccie Mencke of Herman gave in memory of Gene TeSelle, Dale Bubak and Gerald Wortman. Mike McCormick of Herman was remembered by Kathy B. Ray. Chuck and Nora Goll gave in memory of Bob Ray. LaDonna Bucy was remembered by Carol Bucy of Montrose, Colo. Charles and Roberta Lang of Orlando, Fla., gave in memory of Joan Price of Craig and Kenneth Patrick. Giving in memory of Helen Georgeson Fleischman were John and Patty Wilson of Craig, Steve and Jaccie Mencke of Herman, and Van and Bonnie Newell and Richard and Jane Elske. Amy Wenstrom of Farmington, Minn., and Mike Anderson of Lake Oswego, Ore., gave in memory of Ralph Anderson Jr.
Donations were received from Carla Whitley of Bluff City, Tenn.; Ronald and Charlotte Young and Cathy Jensen, all of Fremont; and Denis and Marlene Kaeding.