Complete game’ district win moves Wolverine boys to fourth straight state tourney berth

BRLD used a complete game to notch a 67-49 win over Centennial High School in the Class C2 District 7 finals. The game was played on the Bancroft court on February 27. With the victory over the 17-7 Broncos, the Wolverines advance to the state tournament in Lincoln for the fourth straight year.
BRLD Coach Cory Meyer gave credit to the team for stepping up their play in the district final.
“They realize that all the teams that get this far are good and can beat you,” Meyer said. “The biggest stride they made today was their defense. They held a really good shooting team in check.”
With the help of five first quarter triples, the Wolverines opened up a 21-14 first quarter lead. Dylan Beutler hit three straight early for an 11-4 lead while Toriano Bohannon Jr. closed out the period with two shots from behind the arc.
BRLD continued to sizzle as they outscored Centennial 25-1 in the second period for a 21-point lead at intermission. By halftime they had nine treys in 12 attempts.
The game’s tempo slowed as the Wolverines became more deliberate in the third quarter. The Broncos took advantage of missed shot and turnovers for a 7-2 run to narrow the margin to 16 points. Micah Henschen scored five points and Dylan Beutler had a put back as the Wolverine moved back to a 23-point lead.
BRLD’s all-state point guard, Lucas Vogt, took over in the fourth quarter. Zach Hegge scored the first points of the period, but the Broncos scored the next eight to cut the lead to 57-43. Vogt used his dribbling ability to beat the Bronco press, and eat up the clock, while getting an assist to Beutler and making six straight free throws.
“Inconsistency has hurt us this season. One night it might be defense, another night shooting, running offense,” Meyer said. “It was great to see us play our best game when it really counts. They really stepped up tonight. This has been a really tough season for the team. With injuries and the COVID it has been a struggle to get together and play as a team.”
Bohannon was the Wolverine’s top scorer. He had four threes and four deuces as he scored a team-high 21 points. He was joined in double figures by Vogt with 17 and Beutler with 13.
The Bronco were led by Cooper Gierhan who had a game-high 26 points.
“He is a dangerous player,” said Meyer. “He is like Lucas and has played a lot of ball.”
This makes the fourth straight year for the Wolverines to qualify for state. Eight seniors are on this year’s team. Vogt and Buetler are seeing their fourth year on the varsity squad.
“State is a special and these are special kids,” said Meyer. “We need to be ready to and continue to play complete games.”
BRLD opens defense of its state title as the number-six seed. They are paired against number-three Bridgeport at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, at Lincoln Northeast High School. Bridgeport, 23-2 on the year, is led by senior forward Luis Garza. The 6-foot-4 Garza averages over 14 points and six rebounds per game. Three other Bulldogs avearage nearly nine points per contest for a team that hits the state tourney on a 10-game winning streak. That roll includes a 56-46 win over Oakland-Craig in a game played at Kearney on Feb. 27.
East Husker Conference fans also can take in some Class D1 action at Lincoln Southeast on Wednesday. Fourth-seeded Howells-Dodge squares off against Walthill at 1:30 p.m. Second-seeded Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family meets Southern Valley at 4.